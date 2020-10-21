If you hate America and think we should apologize for her existence, you should vote Democrat. If you see yourself as a victim and believe we are a country of victims, you should vote Democrat. If you think government is the answer to all your problems, you should vote Democrat. If you believe that expanding government’s size, power, budget and control over your daily life will make you better off, you should vote Democrat. If you believe Socialism with the shared misery it brings is the direction in which our country should move, you should vote Democrat. If you denounce the capitalistic democracy that has made our Republic the greatest bastion of freedom on earth, and instead you promote Socialism, which has impoverished and killed more people and destroyed more nations than any other form of government on earth, you should vote Democrat.
If you want higher taxes, you should vote Democrat. If you celebrate looting, anarchy and lawlessness in the streets of your hometown, you should vote Democrat. If you hate law enforcement officers, who sacrifice their safety to protect yours, you should vote Democrat. If you believe that thugs who commit crimes and then resist arrest and fight the police are victims and that those trying to arrest them are the criminals, you should vote Democrat.
If you celebrate the tax funded barbaric practice of murdering unborn babies by dismembering their bodies in the womb even up until the moment of birth, you should vote Democrat. If you celebrate abortion but protest the death penalty for rapist and murderers, you should vote Democrat. If you think American citizens should be penalized for not having health insurance but that illegals should get free health care paid for by American workers, you should Democrat.
If you want liberal judges who legislate from the bench and hold entire states and this nation hostage to their personal and political agendas, rather than judges who faithfully, interpret and apply the Constitution of the United States, you should vote Democrat. If you believe a limited number of socially distanced church members worshipping in a church are a threat to public health and should be banned, but that a mob of thousands of protesters marching in the streets and blocking highways is justified and poses no health concerns, you should vote Democrat. If you think your mother, wife, daughters, and granddaughters should be required by law to use the same bathroom, locker room, and shower as males who identify as female, you should vote Democrat. If you think women’s sports at every level should be destroyed by forcing women to compete against men who identify as female, you should vote Democrat.
If you think that freedom of speech should be limited to whatever liberal progressives agree with but that everything they disagree with should be labeled as hate speech and criminally prosecuted, you should vote Democrat. If you think our public schools and universities should be liberal indoctrination centers that shut out all conservative thought of points of you while lauding themselves as inclusive and open minded, you should vote Democrat. If you think Biden who has held public office for over 45 years has less to do with America’s problems than Trump, who has held public office for less than four years, you should vote Democrat.
However since we are a thinking and reasoning human beings who have not lost all of our JudeoChristian morality and ethics and who still care deeply about our future and that of our children and grandchildren, we are voting Republican.
Our letter is an attempt to reach Independents, Moderates and more conservative Democrats and Republicans who have vowed not to vote for Trump.
Ben and Ruth Ann Yantis are residents of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.