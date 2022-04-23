SEBRING — If you see a public service announcement featuring the Sebring International Raceway pace car, it’s just Highlands County and the Raceway reminding you to test your speed – internet speed.
The campaign features the Raceway’s pace car along with the slogan “Think Fast,” with the dot of the “i” surrounded by the radiating arches of a WiFi icon. Highlands County needs residents to test their internet speed so the county can put broadband into areas that need it the most.
Meghan DiGiacomo, executive manager of Business and Economic Development for Highlands County, said testing started on April 7 with 100 responses. Now they’ve had more than 860, but need more – up to roughly 5,000, or 5% of the last Census total of 98,700 people.
She needs to find out which areas are underserved, as required by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to spend money on broadband lines. The test link is highlandsbusiness.com/speedtest, DiGiacomo said. It works best if run on home internet or through your cellular phone carrier, she said, as opposed to being a guest at a business, store or public building.
Results from the test will show spots on a map as either red for bad service, yellow for wavering service or green for good. So far, she said, only 11% of those surveyed have had good service of 125 or greater megabits per second (Mbps). She said 50-100 Mbps is considered necessary for good uploading, downloading and streaming.
“The majority of the percentages are at 25 [Mbps] and below, and 25 [Mbps] is like the bare minimum of adequate service,” DiGiacomo said. “And so, our goal is to have that 100 [Mbps] be the majority.”
Highlands County, in the height of the pandemic, lost a bid to bring in a company that could have employed 300-500 people working from home, simply because the county does not have fast broadband internet, DiGiacomo said. People can work from anywhere and have started moving their homes and jobs inland to avoid crowding and congestion, but need internet infrastructure to follow them.
The ability for local and telecommuting businesses to count on strong data connections, can mean economic growth for this area, she said.
Low-speed internet also affects school work, she said, now that students must handle homework assignments online whether learning virtually or not.
The push for broadband has already helped Spring Lake Improvement District, according to District General Manager Joe DeCerbo, who told commissioners they wouldn’t have to worry about spending $1.25 million in ARPA funds to extend broadband to the subdivision’s residents and its commercial lots on U.S. 98: Comcast cable has stepped up.
The district has already spent $21,000 of those funds for consulting and engineering in hopes of installing fiber-optic lines, but only would have served 700-800 homes, roughly half of district residents, DeCerbo said. Instead, Comcast has pledged to get all residents and the frontage areas online with high-speed internet by the end of this year.
“Regardless of how much time and effort I’ve put into this for the last 10 years, the result is what we wanted: High-speed internet for everyone in Spring Lake,” DeCerbo said. “We’re basically turning ourselves into a smart community.”