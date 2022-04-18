SEBRING — A Sebring woman nearly had a crash Wednesday morning on State Road 66, and based on her description of the situation, it could have been a bad one.
It only wasn’t because the oncoming driver shot off the road, missing Sandi Bernardo, who was on her way to Wauchula as part of her job with AdventHealth Sebring.
That morning, just east of Garza Road, as she neared Zolfo Springs, she saw a car in her lane, headed directly toward her, trying to pass a line of traffic containing at least two semi-trailers and two other cars.
She let off the gas, and recalling that her father taught her to have an escape route on the road, put her hand on the wheel to veer off the road. At that instant, the oncoming sedan, which had not slowed down, shot off onto the shoulder, kicking up grass and sand as it went.
It passed her on her right as the trucks passed on her left.
“I looked in my rear view mirror and all I could see was sand and grass flying as the car was still traveling full speed ahead in the ditch,” Bernardo said. “By the grace of God, I am OK, and I truly hope that the other driver is OK.”
In her job for AdventHealth Sebring as director of Quality and Patient Experience for Health Partners, Bernardo makes several trips per week to offices and hospitals in Hardee County, using State Roads 66 and 64. Many other coworkers do the same, she said.
“I had to shake myself out,” Bernardo said of the shock she was in on that trip.
That afternoon, back in Sebring, she asked Hardee colleagues to meet with her online instead of in person, saving a return trip.
This year, Highlands County has seen 14 traffic deaths. Last year saw nine deaths at this same time, and 37 for the year.
At least two recent deaths came from drivers hitting others head-on. On Jan. 17, a wrong-way driver in a pickup on U.S. 27 died in a collision with another car at Lake June Road. On March 18, a 28-year-old Sebring man died in a head-on collision on Panther Parkway when 28-year-old Edgar Ivan Ruiz-Colchado’s pickup hit his SUV head-on. Ruiz-Colchado is in the Highlands County Jail on several charges, including DUI vehicular manslaughter.
Local law enforcement, as of Thursday, did not have exact figures on the number of aggressive and reckless drivers they have caught and cited. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that the first quarter of this year, from Jan. 1 to March 31, deputies issued 1,496 citations, up from 941 for that same period last year.
However, officials said that could be attributed to the number of people who were still working from home or spending more time at home during the pandemic.
Since then, deputy-issued citations have been steady, with 1,466 in the second quarter of 2021 (April through June) and 1,468 in the fourth quarter (October through December).
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said officers have run aggressive driving enforcement along with speed enforcement in recent months. It seems, he said, that roads have seen people who have forgotten their driver’s training.
“You have those who are very impatient,” Hart said, “and you have others who lack respect for other drivers on the road, taking chances when they shouldn’t.”
Bernardo, whose late brother worked as a trucker, asks drivers to think of others. The potential impact on six drivers Wednesday morning could have increased exponentially for their families had they collided.
“That one decision impacted so many people in a matter of seconds,” Bernardo said. “This [incident] had a good outcome. Many of them don’t.”