SEBRING — Isamar Loraine Gonzalez rode on the night of Nov. 9, 2015, to Highlands Regional Medical Center with stomach pains.
She and her then-husband, Giovanny Gabriel Garcia-Vizcarrondo, wanted to make sure she and their unborn son, Ezekiel Garcia, were OK. They were, so the hopeful couple went home.
They didn’t arrive. Less than a mile away on Sebring Parkway, high beams in their eyes turned out to be a truck in their lane, driven by a drunk driver.
The crash broke Gonzalez’s pelvis in three places and forced an emergency Cesarean. Ezekiel, also injured, was rushed to All Children’s Medical Center in St. Petersburg. Gonzalez was sent to Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, until she recovered enough to transfer to Bayfront Medical Center, across the street from her son.
Ezekiel had suffered brain damage, which caused seizures, breathing problems, an inability to roll himself over and restriction to a feeding tube. He needed 24-hour care.
Eventually, the couple separated and Gonzalez carried on alone, called a “nurse without certification” by medical professionals impressed with her dedication and diligence. Meanwhile, Ezekiel’s unflappable smile amid constant seizures kept his mother energized.
The drunk driver — Ricardo Espildora, now 51 — was found guilty in March 2017 of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury and of two counts of property damage. He was sentenced in June 2017 to 10 years in prison, and lost a civil suit in December 2019 that awarded mother and child with a total of $202.2 million.
Gonzalez expressed hope at the time that Espildora would use prison to turn his life around.
By that time, Ezekiel had a baby sister, Rachel, now 3, whom her mother describes as “funny, dramatic, super-smart” and a constant talker. Her favorite toys include her brother’s hand-me-down “Woody” doll from “A Toy Story” and his Teddy Bear, which plays lullabies.
She had just turned 2 on March 8, 2020, when her big brother died.
“His brain couldn’t keep up with the demands of his body,” Gonzalez said. “I’d do it all again, just to have him back.”
Gonzalez said Rachel cried herself to sleep for a week, clutching the Teddy Bear, listening to the lullabies, and still often asks where he is.
Mom and sister also have a cast of Ezekiel’s hand, to hold when they want or need him close.
“I think I’m still coping,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been feeling kind of like I’m trying to figure it out, and be there for my daughter.”
Gonzalez still thinks of becoming a nurse, officially. For now she works nights at a pharmacy and won’t lift anything without wearing a brace: Her pelvis still cracks, randomly.
Word that a father and child died this past week in a DUI crash at the same spot has brought back trauma that never really left. She dislikes swerving, racing traffic, and avoids the Parkway.
“I try not to go down there,” Gonzalez said. “I wouldn’t drive there on my own.”
Her attorney, Andres Oliveros, said he sees 30-50 personal injury DUI cases per year, at least 10 of those with serious injuries. He’d like to see a cultural shift away from romanticized driving and nonchalance toward drinking while out, whether wine at a restaurant or four beers at a sports bar.
“Every vehicle weighs thousands of pounds and is inherently dangerous,” Oliveros said. “You cannot do this if you are not 100%.”
The drug store where Gonzalez works sells take-home Breathalyzers, which she thinks people should use to self-check. At least, she said, they might stop before driving drunk.
“It could easily be one of your family,” Gonzalez said. “I would just tell them, ‘Think of your family.’”