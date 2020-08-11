SEBRING – Highlands County Fire Rescue Units were called upon Sunday to put out a fire on Maxanna Road off of State Road 66. In and of itself, the fire might not be unusual, but this was the third unrelated residence fire in as many days. The weekend was a busy one for HCFR, which also fielded calls for a difficult brush fire and other emergency calls.
HCFR responded to the double-wide modular home fire on Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. According to officials, the resident made it out of the home uninjured with the family pets.
The home, valued at $80,000, was a complete loss. Firefighters were able to save the neighbor’s “structure” but it did sustain about $5,000 in heat damage. The cause was determined to be electrical in this fire.
HCFR units from Desoto City fire stations and medic units, West Sebring stations, Sun n Lakes station 7, the rehab unit, and Battalion 2 were all on scene to help with the fire and tend to potential injuries.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowner as in the other two house fires. The American Red Cross assisted 11 people, including seven children after a candle was left burning in Lake Placid. The organization was brought in to assist a family whose house burned down from a lightning strike on Friday in Lake Placid.
Based on the estimated property damage by HCFR, the three fires totaled $325,000 worth of damage.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor is urging everyone to install smoke detectors and make sure to check the batteries often. Bashoor said the the detectors could give you the “extra chance” to get out alive.
According to the National Fire Protection Service:
- Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms
- More than one-third (38%) of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.
- The risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms.
The FEMA website suggests one smoke detector in every bedroom and outside of sleeping areas in its Hear the Beep Where You Sleep campaign. The campaign states “half of home fire deaths happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep.”
Anyone wishing to help should make donations to the American Red Cross or the Highlands Fire and EMS Foundation. Donations to Hthe Foundation will be used to fund a smoke detector installation program.