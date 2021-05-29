If I had to pick the kitchen appliance I loved the most, there would be no contest. My Keurig coffeemaker is used almost every day around here and is the one appliance I would consider taking with me if I had to flee the house for some reason. Not before the computers, of course; I have standards. But still, it’s pretty high on the list.
Some people appear to strongly dislike the Keurig. There’s talk about the waste the K-cups make. They may claim the coffee isn’t that good. It’s considered vastly inferior to other methods of brewing coffee.
I think they’re entitled to their opinion. I still think they’re wrong, but they’ve got the right to be wrong.
While I understand the concerns about landfills and do wish K-cups were more environmentally friendly, there are ways to lessen the impact. And maybe we’ll find some sort of organism that eats plastic and take care not only of K-cups, but plastic bags and utensils.
As to being inferior to other methods, I beg to differ. For one thing, even its critics would have to admit the taste vastly outpaces instant. After all, it’s brewed. If you, like me, live in a home where making a pot of coffee would be wasteful, the Keurig is a convenient alternative.
Yes, there are other ways to brew individual cups of coffee. But a few of them take time and measuring and things it’s hard for me to do in a pre-coffee state. With the Keurig, I make sure there’s a cup under the spout, insert a K-cup pod, and press two buttons. I can do that half-asleep without messing it up too much.
However, the Keurig I own has been giving me issues lately. It recently became badly clogged, requiring a major cleaning and a method they call “descaling” to get rid of deposits in the machine. Thankfully, honorary son Paul took care of all that for me. Afterwards, he suggested I get a water filter for the machine to keep it running smoothly.
Let me insert here that we’ve always used filtered water for the Keurig instead of straight Sebring water, which is, to be honest, nasty. But apparently, we need a little more help.
So, the next time I went to Walmart, I bought a Keurig water filter. Unfortunately, when I brought it home, Paul told me it wasn’t the correct size. We couldn’t use it.
Strike one.
Given that Walmart had no other sizes available, I went to another store, where I found no joy. As I stood in an aisle filled with K-cups of enticing flavors, I used my Amazon app and ordered one I found online I was sure would fit.
Yes. I bought something on Amazon while standing in a retail store. Don’t hate me.
The filter arrived, and Paul proceeded to go through the steps involved to set it up. However, he discovered that the filter was incompatible with my poor Keurig machine. He reported this to me, annoyed that Keurig was making something so simple so complicated.
Strike two.
This time I went to Keurig’s website and searched intently until I found a filter I THINK will work. We will find out tomorrow when it finally arrives in the mail.
If this one doesn’t work, I’m not sure what I’ll do. Return to Keurig’s website probably and gripe that they are making my life difficult.
So tomorrow I find out whether I strike out or hit a home run. I’ll be sure to let you know. Meanwhile, if you’d like a cup of coffee, stop on by. I’ll make sure the Keurig is ready for you.