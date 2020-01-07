I read Laura Ware’s column on Jan. 4, 2020 titled “Nation has become a house divided.” She talks about trying to see the other side and not hating the other side. She wants us to look at the political situation in the U.S. without blaming the other side.
While I agree with her in principle, this is not an easy thing to do. So many liberals are not only blind to Trump’s achievements, but they are too willing to cross way over the line with their vulgar brutality. (Think: “The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s (expletive) holster.” Stephen Colbert).
I want to listen to liberals and try to understand their points but it’s difficult. Many of the people who represent liberals are truly ridiculous, outrageous bafoons.
Nancy Pelosi is a hating, vitriolic person who has crossed way over the line. I can’t imagine anyone more dividing than this woman. There is nothing about her that suggests cooperation in pursuit of bettering the country. The same goes for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. Pelosi worked her way up in the beginning by staying off the radar until she had some clout. AOC and Tlaib believe that there is no such thing as bad publicity and that all the attention they have garnered is putting them on the fast track to greatness. (Side note: If the Dems re-elect these two, it will tell us what kind of people the Dems admire, which should be a big red flag for normal folks. If they do not re-elect these two, it will return a little legitimacy to the Democratic party.)
At least AOC and Tlaib are Americans; Ilhan Omar is Somalian. This one really irritates me. On her website she states she believes in Medicare for all, tuition-free college and debt-free college (forgive student loans) and that housing is a human right. Folks that ain’t a democracy, it’s somewhere between socialism and communism. Imagine what your taxes would be if no one had to pay for medical care, college or their house. The tax forms would be much simpler: How much did you make this year? Send it in. Also, as a veteran, I am insulted that Omar supported getting rid of the Muslim ban.
I think I’m a reasonable person when it comes to seeing the other side. I actually think Bill Clinton was a pretty good president in spite of his antics and some policies I strongly disagreed with. I certainly do not believe Hillary Clinton would have been a good president. I didn’t care for Obama at all but once he became president, I accepted it.
You have to hand it to the Dems for mastering the concept of “The best defense is a good offense.” They wanted to impeach the president because he was trying to prove that Joe Biden pressured former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in an effort to stop a criminal investigation that involved his son, Hunter Biden. Apparently, it’s OK for Biden to use his political clout to protect his corrupt son but it’s an impeachable offense for the president to try to bust him for it.
Now, everyone is focused on the impeachment and nobody is looking into the Bidens’ activities. Clever.
I’d like for politics to get back to normal where we argue about an issue, vote on it and then go on to the next issue. But we’re not going to get back to normal until the Democrats bring their extreme, ill-mannered, drama-queen behavior under control. If you want conservatives to take you seriously, act like a normal human being. If the economy is very strong, employment outstanding, the housing market robust, the stock market at an all-time high, you sound like a blithering idiot when you say Trump is a terrible president.
