I have been a Democrat, a Republican, an Independent, a salesman, a school teacher in both high school and college, a steel worker, a chaplain and a pastor/evangelist, have spoken in about 10 different states, and have been involved with politics from time to time, but never have I been as disgusted with politicians, particularly the Democrat party, as I am right now.
I have always believed that the majority of our politicians were Americans who acted like Americans. When I was younger, politicians particularly at the federal level, were able to put their political affiliations aside and act like Americans, but today, the Democrats have forgotten about the responsibility to America, which come with belonging to a political party. Because Democrats no longer honor America, I am actually ashamed that I was ever a Democrat.
We have a nation that is reeling under the threat of a deadly virus, and Pelosi refuses to allow her blind dumb sheep Democrat representatives to vote for anything unless it is loaded with her pork, which incidentally shows one of the major problems with our government. They destroy any good a bill might do, by using any and every excuse to load what might be meaningful, with their own selfish pork, which usually has nothing to do with the bill.
This corona pandemic has crippled our economy, disrupted schools, cost people their jobs and security, shut down multiple businesses and more, and Pelosi and her democratic house, instead of following Trump’s lead in trying to curtail it, are more interested in hurting Trump than in doing their job, and just in case you missed it, their job is supposed to be America first!
Now, there are some things about our current president that I do not care for. I think, for example, that he should tone down his tweets. I believe that he should allow his people to do more of the talking and that he should do less. He could improve his speech delivery also, but other than that, I believe that he is the best president America has had since Reagan, and maybe the best we have had in modern times.
Democrats want to raise taxes. Trump has lowered taxes.
Democrats want our southern border wall removed so as to allow more illegals in. Trump wants to finish the wall and force illegals to enter America the right way. The list goes on, but why print what everyone with half a brain already knows?
Democrats — particularly Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and Nadler — have tried everything they could against Trump but have failed. When Russian collusion failed, they just made up a different lie and tried that. They have attacked everyone and everything they could, all to no avail. And the current Democratic front runner has more dirty laundry than most politicians and has lied so many times that I do not believe he knows what the truth actually is. And where are these Democrats regarding Biden? Why, they support his lies, of course.
I have no problem with those who disagree with me, but if you are going to disagree, take the time to look at the facts, and when you disagree, if facts support you, things can change but being a Republican or a Democrat makes you nothing but a Republican or a Democrat.
I once allowed the organist in one of my churches to relate something that God had given her, to my congregation. After she was done I told my congregation that they were to judge what was said to see if God had spoken. I prayed for guidance on the matter, and the next Sunday this whole thing was repeated. When I felt that God had answered my query, I called her aside and told her, “If you keep signing checks which God has not written, He will vindicate Himself.”
To her credit, at the beginning of the third service, she stood and asked the congregation to forgive her. I tell you this so you will realize that we have an obligation to God to protect this wonderful nation He has given us. God expects his people to act like Christians because they are Christians. I believe any and all Americans have an obligation to expect Republicans and Democrats to exhibit honesty and humility before God and man so as to honor God and exalt our nation, because while righteousness exalts a nation, dishonesty destroys it. The kind of dishonesty displayed by Pelosi and the Democrats is only the beginning of the end for America. How much more of this stuff will God put up with? I do not know, but I do know that when the bill comes due, time is up. Maybe I am wrong, but I believe we are almost there.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.