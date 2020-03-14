When I began this column concerning the coronavirus, or COVID-19, or whatever we’re calling it today, on a scale of 1-10 — 1 being totally calm; 10 being “Oh no, we’re all gonna die!” — I was feeling about a 3.
Then they postponed the 12 Hours of Sebring, a major car race here. Then places like Disney World started closing. Then Don suggested I skip WW (Weight Watchers) tomorrow and we forgo our weekly game of Magic: The Gathering.
So now I’m probably about a 5.
What does that mean? It means I haven’t gone panic shopping for anything — you can’t blame the toilet paper shortage on me — though I did look for hand sanitizer the other day to have in my purse. Silly Laura, people stocked up on the stuff days ago. I found a bottle at home that will do for now.
I’m taking cues from Don, who is a doctor and someone I figure will know when we’re in big trouble. Granted, it would take a lot to freak him out — Don is one of the calmest people on the planet. But he isn’t panic buying anything either, so I figure so far, so good.
I am being more diligent about washing my hands. I mean, I wash my hands a lot anyway, just in normal day-to-day living. I am trying to wash them a bit longer, reciting the little speech Captain Kirk gives at the beginning of the original Star Trek (“Space, the final frontier…”). Hey, it works.
I’m also keeping an eye on the news. That means sometimes parsing what is being said, because on a scale of 1-10 much of the media seems to be at a 9. I do not find this helpful. But there’re usually facts buried in the panic if I take the time to look.
To be honest, one of the major reasons I’m a 5 is because I’m worried about people I know, people who are older and/or have pre-existing respiratory issues. Not because I think we’re approaching the zombie apocalypse.
The thing is, yes, this is a nasty little bug. Yes, according to the news reports, it kills more people than the flu does. And yes, the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic, so being concerned is not a bad thing.
But there are other facts that are getting buried in the alarm. The fact that the majority of people who contract this virus recover. The fact that simple steps, like hand washing, will go a long way to not getting or spreading the virus. The fact that no one needs that much toilet paper (If you’re going to stock up on important items, you should be buying things like chocolate).
The thing is, we’ve been through stuff like this before. Remember the swine flu? H1N1? We got through those, and we’re going to get through this. It just means using common sense.
I’m not saying don’t be vigilant. Do listen to updates from reliable sources, like the CDC. If you get sick, do yourself (and everyone else) a favor and stay home. Wash those hands often.
And if for some reason you are stuck at home, let me point out that reading is a great way to pass the time. Dare I point out I’ve written some books?