A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column about being kind. I gave a couple of examples of kindness and urged readers to go and do likewise.
As I scan social media, I see the message is still needed. I could fill several columns with examples of unkindness that people inflict on each other. It is troubling to me that some of those displaying this call themselves Christians. It seems to me that if you’re going to claim to be a follower of The Prince of Peace, you ought to be emulating Him.
But I have a wonderful story of kindness I want to share today. This involves firefighters, a little boy, and a popular television character. Confused? Hang on, I’ll explain.
According to an article on www.cnn.com, a 5-year-old boy named Carver learned about the wildfires in his state of Oregon. He wanted to help somehow. So, when his grandmother went shopping for things that could be donated to the firefighters, he went with her.
While shopping, his gaze fell on a particular toy – a Baby Yoda doll.
For the clueless, let me explain. There is a Star Wars series on Disney+ called “The Mandalorian.” A character on the show, called “The Child,” has been nicknamed “Baby Yoda” by fans for his resemblance to the far older Star Wars character.
The character and subsequent merchandise have been a huge hit. So, it’s not surprising that a 5-year-old would be drawn to the doll.
What he chose to do with it is a story of touching kindness. He reasoned that the firefighters would need Baby Yoda more than he did, so he sent it to an Oregon crew.
He included a note with the gift: “Thank you, firefighters. Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely.
Now, by itself, that’s a wonderful story. But hang on – it gets even better.
The firefighters could’ve done anything with the doll. Donated it, sold it, whatever. But they fell in love with Baby Yoda and wanted to show Carver how much they appreciated the gift.
So, they took the doll along with them as they fought fires, chronicling his adventures in a series of pictures.
Creating a page on Facebook called “Baby Yoda fights fires,” the crew shares news of the doll’s exploits. The page states that, “Baby yoda got to the front lines and Now baby yoda has been on the news and traveling to fire camp to fire camp to bring the force and a much needed smile to firefighters. Follow along to see where baby yoda can make it!” The page already has over 45,000 followers as I type this.
There are a bunch of pictures of Baby Yoda and the firefighters on the page. In some, he wears an American flag bandanna. He has traveled to various northwest fire camps, and recently earned his wings aiding firefighters from the air.
I hope by now Carver has a Baby Yoda of his own. He deserves it. He is my hero this week.
In the series “The Mandalorian,” there is a saying: “this is the way.” Mandalorians in the show live by a strict creed, and the statement affirms that path.
May we all learn from Carver’s kind example. Is there something you can do to brighten another person’s day? Don’t hesitate to do so. After all, when it comes to kindness, this is the way.