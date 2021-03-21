The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of March gives anglers the best fishing week of the month and a strong full moon phase, which starts Thursday. The weather forecast could not be better for this week; bright sunny skies every day, a warming trend which will produce mid-90 degree conditions at the beginning of the full moon phase, and a wind forecast at or slightly above an ideal fishing wind.
All fishing factors considered, Florida anglers will enjoy as good of a fishing week as the beginning of the spring season can provide in the month of March. “March fishing” can’t be better than what we’ll experience this week. If you haven’t made plans to fish this week and the beginning of next week, you’ve made a mistake.
The moon arrives at its strongest orbit position of the month Monday evening. Meaning, solar energy will have the moon sitting directly in its path to earth. And anytime the moon interrupts solar energy levels entering the earth’s atmosphere, weather conditions change at an above-average rate, which produces fish and wildlife adjustment at an above-average rate. Such will be the case this week.
And since the moon’s effect on fish will be at the highest level of the month this week, it will set the stage for a very strong full moon phase, which starts Thursday, three days prior to becoming full next Sunday and then arriving at its closest orbit point from earth 30 hours later.
So you can expect excellent fishing for the next 10 days. A 6-rating today, the day of the first-quarter moon, and a 5 to 6 rating Monday through Wednesday. Thursday the feed rating will improve to a 6 rating, and Friday through next Tuesday a 7 to 8 rating will occur. It should be noted that during a bright full moon phase, the midday, moon underfoot period, will diminish somewhat as fish enjoy a higher feeding success rate at night.
The wind forecast for this week will give anglers an ideal speed of 6 to 9 mph today through Wednesday. Tuesday a direction shift from north to south will occur. And Thursday a strong south wind will reach speeds in the 15- to 17-mph range. Friday through next weekend, predicts an ideal southerly wind with speeds averaging in the 9- to 12-mph range.
If you haven’t made plans to fish this week…you should change your plans. This is the week to go fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday south wind change, will cause a higher rate of daily fish adjustment activity. The moon will arrive directly into the solar energy path to earth, which always means the moon is at full strength, in other words, has the full effect at causing greater solar energy fluctuations during daily lunar periods, such as the sunset and sunrise periods today.
With the full moon occurring next Sunday, next weekend will be the best fishing days of the month. The extended weather forecast predicts clear nighttime skies, which means some of the best nighttime fishing of the year will occur. Water temperatures will be ideal for fish to feed at their highest annual rates. And the lunar perigee occur a day and half afterward, so fish will be very active during the overhead and underfoot lunar periods next weekend.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:54 p.m. and the sunset at 7:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:28 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:28 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating.
A second minor period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 12:42 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 55 minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 25-31, strong full moon; April 9-15, new moon; April 24-30, super full moon, May 8-14, new moon; May 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One in four gates are 15 inches and flowing 270 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.