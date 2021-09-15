Sitting here at the computer at 2 p.m. in my ‘casual Friday’ nightgown, I feel like a punching bag, battered from every direction. By turns bewildered, confused, hopeful, disbelieving, anxious. Every day, I have to dodge the slings and arrows of life, find something to calm me in a world that seems to have gone crazy yet again while I tossed in bed last night.
This morning, I open all the curtains and unbutton the house to another typically gorgeous sunrise, feed my cats who come ‘pussy-footin’ up the driveway, read the e-edition of the paper. Blessed routine. From my home office window, I see blue skies, majestic live oak trees, blue jays, chubby gray doves, birds of all description.
Most mornings, dew on the grass looks like emeralds sparkling in the sun – all the way to the graceful anhinga, wings outstretched to dry at the lake’s edge, watching for fish only he can see just below the surface of the lake. It looks so normal, so safe, so tranquil – but looks can be deceiving. I have to wonder, if I get these mixed messages, what do children sense just below the deceptively smooth surface of things?
I start the day on a hopeful note but, little by little, everything goes ‘south.’
My good mood eroded with each new layer of awfulness which has surfaced day after day like waves crashing one after the other – endlessly – as far as the eye can see on the news. I don’t have to list it all here. You feel it too, aware of the improbable situations we find ourselves in all the time lately.
We adults have weathered these storms for decades, but what of the children? Even first graders are a lot smarter than we give them credit for. I feel uneasy thinking children are as anxious and confused as the rest of us. They just don’t know how to put it in words. I remember having the feeling (early on in this pandemic) that much of my anxiety was the result of feeling I had ‘lost control’ of my life. Well, what if I was 8 or 10 right now, trying to express that?
In recent columns, I have shared a lot about my childhood. That sense of having no control over what was swirling around me all came back to me today. When I was young, parents explained nothing of what was going on in the world. Maybe they thought they were ‘shielding’ their children from the frightening stuff out there.
I remember what was comforting during my childhood and, no surprise, it was never the big things. Instead, it was often the few minutes my mother spent after tucking me in bed while we talked about the day that had been and the one anticipated tomorrow. There was something about that night-time routine that tied up all the loose ends. At the end of the day, it was (as I keep saying) the little things that mattered.
Recently I wrote “making lemonade” about a destitute young mother who made lemonade from the lemons of poverty, making ordinary errands magical and special for her child.
In another column, titled “Shoebox memories,” I suggested parents start a tradition of saving a shoebox for each year of their child’s life – filling it with memories year to year. A child could keep these boxes under his bed to bring out maybe late at night to look through when he could not sleep. Photos of the puppy who grew into the wonderful buddy sleeping at the foot of his bed or under it so; when he needs to during the night, he can reach down and bury his fingers in that soft, familiar fur. Include letters from grandparents, report cards with encouraging remarks from beloved teachers, praise from a coach or scout leader, anything meaningful to him during this confusing year, reminders that life is still something to remember and cherish – and this, too, shall pass. In a way, I am still doing that, in the form of this elusive memoir I keep gnawing away at. Food for thought, huh? So where is your shoebox memories box?
Just as we remember 9/11 20 years ago, this pandemic will be remembered all over the world in sharp detail. Why not jot down your memories of these dark days and put it in your 2021 shoebox memory box for your children and grandchildren to read some day – and remember the person you were. They will be so proud.
Miss Jane ‘Sam’ Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.