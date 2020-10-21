May our nation continue to be great as God intended from the 1600s to today. The United States of America is one nation under God. It is of the people, by the people, and for the people.
This nation offers liberty and justice for all its citizens. Our nation is a precious gift to be treasured and cared for and defended.
No matter your gender, your race, your ethnicity, your faith, or your occupation, you are the only you that is in this world. Use your God-given gifts for God. Be of help to those in need of help.
The past, the present and the future matter to the extent that each of us takes loving action today and every day for the people who share this nation.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring