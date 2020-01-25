I have to reply to the very misguided individual's letter to the editor in the Jan. 22 paper. Apparently, he couldn't grasp the meaning of my guest column on Jan. 17. I never said “all Christians.” Jesus weeps.
But much like Trump, the facts escaped the writer. I said “right-wing evangelical-types.” To use this writer’s vernacular, why does anyone holding far-right radical views immediately denigrate all people who do not subscribe to their Christian religious beliefs? “Hopefully I’ll see you in church,” he said. What if I don’t attend his kind of church? What if I attend Temple and believe the Torah? What if I go to a mosque and believe the Koran? Is the writer saying, like the extreme radical Muslims do, “death to the infidels?” I think the dangers brought by this slippery slope are obvious.
Regarding my suggestion that the writer check his facts, he said I told him to do so “with mostly far-left radical news sources.” I didn’t, but is he saying that all he ever watches is Fox? Well, that certainly speaks volumes to his comprehensive abilities.
Also dispelling the untruth he touted about Trump’s predecessors, none behaved like a spoiled bratty child, staining the fabric of truth, decency and decorum daily.
Trump and his sycophants continue to flaunt their own indestructibility by steadily destroying the checks and balances in our Constitution ... a Constitution under fire by the Republican criminals in office at present. A monarchy in the making?
That will change in November.
Kathy Rabatie
Sebring