Among the murals of Lake Placid is “Stuck in Time” on a building on North Main Street, adjacent to the Saturday Morning Market. It shows a Model T Ford, a garage mechanic and three famous men standing by after the auto was pulled from the sand. The story goes like this: Back in the late 1920s, Swain Bowers operated a garage in Lake Placid. Somebody sent word to him that three fellows in a Model T were stuck on the old road from Arcadia to Lake Annie. They wanted Swain to come down with a truck and chains to pull them out.
When Swain got there, he found three hot and thoroughly tired men. They had the Model T jacked up and were putting palmetto fans under the wheels. The men explained they had started from Fort Myers and were going to take a loop around Arcadia and head back to Fort Myers. After pulling them out of the sand bed, Swain found that he had just met Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and Harvey Firestone.
Why would Edison, Ford and Firestone drive from Fort Myers to Lake Placid? Was it just a jaunt to look around Lake Placid? Or was it something more serious? Sylvia Marine of Sebring, granddaughter of Swain Bowers, said, “Our family knew that Swain had met the three famous men and we learned as to what they were searching for in Lake Placid.” Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone were in Lake Placid on a mission. They were searching for a native plant that contained latex.
The United States was dependent on imported rubber for automobile tires, and Ford and Firestone were concerned that if an international crisis was to occur, foreign rubber supplies would be cut off. They wanted to find a backup in case that happened.
In 1927, they formed the Edison Botanic Research Corporation. The following year they built the laboratory. More than 17,000 plant species were tested before Edison selected “goldenrod” with having the most promise and the most percentage of latex.
The quest for natural rubber was Edison’s last major research project. If rubber could be plant-produced, Edison envisioned thousands of acres of goldenrod growing in Florida and the lower south as a new farm crop for home-grown rubber.
Edison called for field crews to collect plant specimens all across the lower southern states including Mexico. Plants were grown under controlled conditions at Fort Myers, Florida and Edison’s laboratories in West Orange, New Jersey.
Edison was not a botanist but enlisted the help of botanists at the New York Botanical Garden. He worked with the head curator, Jon Kunkel Small, an avid botanical explorer who collected plants for Edison’s project and performed the analyses on the plants for rubber content. This was done both in Fort Myers and the New York Botanical Garden.
When Edison turned 80 years old, he announced that he would work 20 more years to perfect rubber from goldenrod but thought he could do it in less than 10. Shortly before his 84th birthday in 1931, he died. Goldenrod had not been perfected for practical use. The laboratory was operational until 1936 when the rubber research project was transferred to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Visitors at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers, Florida can see the Botanic Research Laboratory, the preserved towering goldenrod and the botanic garden with beautiful trees and plants from around the world.
By World War II, Henry Ford and his new team of researchers discovered that synthetic rubber was a much quicker and more effective process for tire production on Ford’s vehicles. The research Edison had done with the native plant — goldenrod — was later abandoned.
Source: Edison and Ford Winter Estates, Fort Myers, Florida and The New York Botanical Garden — The Thomas A. Edison Papers.
Elaine Levey can be reached at emlevey@gmail.com