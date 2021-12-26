Thomas H. Flaherty
Thomas Henry Flaherty, 78, of Lake Placid, Florida and North Grafton, Massachusetts, went home to be with his Lord on Monday evening, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home in Lake Placid. Tom was born on June 19, 1943, in Clinton, Massachusetts and was the son of Lillian (Tattersall) and Henry Flaherty. He was a winter resident of Lake Placid for 11 years and became a permanent resident a year and a half ago. He was a retired executive and sales representative in the garage door industry. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid. Tom was an active member at Tropical Harbor Park where he helped in the many community activities, including the homeowners board. He was also an active member of the Tropical Harbor Mustang Group. He enjoyed a great round of golf, sporting activities, automotive racing especially NASCAR and reading a great novel. He enjoyed traveling with his wife around the country and they could usually be found lost on a back road in Florida.
He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandsons, Shane and Ryan, who he was so proud of. A favorite place of Tom’s was his screened sun porch where you could find him every day enjoying the sun and his neighbors.
He is survived by the love of his life of 56 years Mary Jane; his sister, Barbara Sweed of Lake Placid; his children, daughter Maureen Flaherty and her partner, Trip Mutrie, Kevin and his wife Kim and their sons, Shane, Ryan and his son Matthew.
A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held later at the St. James Catholic Church and at Tropical Harbor Park. Donations can be made in Tom's name to Manna Ministries of Lake Placid.