Thompson admits to brutal shooting; faces life without parole

An ex-convict who shot a former cellmate in the face and left him to die in an Avon Park orange grove pleaded guilty to attempted murder Monday.
Toreaun Ulykee Thompson, 27, will be sentenced Wednesday morning.
Thompson, who was released from prison in 2019 after serving 38 months for robbery and possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy, faces life in prison without possibility of parole. He was to sit for jury selection Monday morning and face trial Tuesday, but announced over the weekend that he was willing to plead guilty, according to court records.
In exchange, prosecutors agreed to not try him as a prison releasee reoffender.
So, as a pool of potential jurors waited downstairs in the courthouse, Thompson, wearing his black-and-white striped jail uniform, stood before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden and admitted to the attempted murder with great bodily harm, as well as robbery with a firearm, burglary of a vehicle, grand theft of the victim’s car, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Prosecutors described Thompson’s savage attack against his victim.
On Sept. 11, 2022 – exactly one year ago Monday – Thompson and the victim, who had spent time in jail together, agreed to meet for sex. The victim picked Thompson up in his car and the two drove to a secluded area. According to Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby, Thompson and the victim got out of the car to engage in sex.
While the victim was “in a very compromised and vulnerable position,” Swaby told the judge, Thompson “shot him between the nose and the upper lip, paralyzing the victim, and he did so with the intent to murder the victim.”
Thompson then dragged the victim into a nearby orange grove and left him there to die, but stole his wallet and cellphone before driving off in the victim’s car, Swaby said. Thompson texted friends, “bragging” that he had obtained a car, she told the judge.
Detectives tested Thompson’s gun and found the victim’s DNA on the barrel, Swaby said.
Defense lawyer Jonathan E. Mills asked Cowden to postpone sentencing for a few days to put together a pre-sentencing report.
Cowden agreed and scheduled Thompson’s sentencing for 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.