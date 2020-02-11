LAKE PLACID — The Florida Highway Patrol released the report for a fatal wreck about 6:40 p.m. Sunday. According to the FHP report, Riley Carrington Thompson, 22, of Lake Placid, died. The next of kin has been notified.
The FHP report shows Jocelyn Megan Parris, 32, of Lake Placid, was driving her 2017 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Hallmark Avenue nearing Fillmore Avenue. At the same time, Thompson was riding a bicycle also in the southbound lane of Hallmark Avenue in the right side of the south travel lane.
The front of Parris’ car collided with Thompson.
The report stated Thompson left the bicycle and and traveled southwest, ending up on the grass shoulder to the west of Hallmark Avenue.
FHP said alcohol was not a factor in the wreck. Parris was wearing a seat belt; Thompson was not wearing a helmet. There is no word on charges as the wreck is still under investigation.
According to the unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is the sixth person to die on roads in Highlands County.