SEBRING — Almost immediately after asking for help in tracking him down, deputies found and arrested 25-year-old Toreaun Ulykee Thompson.
Arrest reports state he is charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, robbery with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He’s being held without bond.
His charges stem from an incident on Sept. 11 in Avon Park. At noon on Sept. 13, a Monday, sheriff’s deputies went to an orange grove at County Road 17A South and East Canfield Street in Avon Park, because a grove worker had found a man there.
The victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his face and was taken to AdventHealth Sebring for treatment, arrest reports said. Soon after, he was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
According to reports, staff there showed deputies an X-ray photograph that confirmed the victim was shot in the face and had a projectile lodged in his neck. However, he is expected to survive and have surgery to remove the bullet.
He could not speak, reports said, but through written responses, he confirmed that he had been in the grove for two nights before being discovered, and alleged that Thompson caused his injuries, reports said.
During the interview, recorded on tape and written notes, the victim allegedly told deputies that he first met Thompson in jail where they, allegedly, had sexual relations.
Regarding the incident, reports state that Thompson contacted the victim on Sept. 11 after a long period of no contact and asked him to meet up again for sex. After making arrangements, reports said, the victim allegedly picked up Thompson in a car and they drove to the grove.
Reports state that as the victim was preparing to perform a sexual act, he felt a burning sensation and did not remember anything until waking up in the orange grove. He also found that he was missing two phones and his wallet, reports said.
Later investigation of the scene showed that the victim appeared to have been dragged a short distance from a shell road and, after being wounded, crawled under the shelter of an orange tree.
Reports said the victim’s roommate reported him missing on Sept. 12, a Sunday. The victim was driving his roommate’s gray 2009 Chrysler Sebring convertible that night, but deputies did not find it on the scene and recorded it as stolen.
However, it was found a short time later, parked along South Lake Avenue in Avon Park near Garrett Road, near Thompson’s home on Georgia Avenue. Deputies recovered it and then searched the car for evidence.
Once deputies identified Thompson as a suspect, they tried his listed address. People there said he wasn’t present, although he did regularly live there. A search there of Thompson’s bedroom found the car keys and clothing consistent with descriptions of what he was allegedly wearing that night in the grove.