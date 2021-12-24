SEBRING — Toreaun Ulykee Thompson, the man accused of shooting a former cellmate and leaving him to die in an Avon Park orange grove in September, has been in jail without a lawyer since September, when he turned himself in.
On Monday, Thompson raised his hand, promised to tell the truth, and told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that he has no money, owns no property, and has not earned any money since being incarcerated.
As he does in so many cases, Estrada found the defendant indigent and appointed Bruce Carter of the Highlands County Public Defender’s Office to represent Thompson. Carter, who promised to meet with Thompson soon, told Estrada he needs to set depositions and pull together other evidence to defend Thompson. Estrada set the next pretrial conference for Feb. 17 at 9 a.m.
Thompson is charged with attempted felony murder with a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle (possible 30 years), possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon (possible 15 years), robbery with a firearm (three years), and armed burglary of a structure or conveyance (three years). The attempted felony murder charge can bring life in Florida prison. Thompson has been convicted of robbery by snatching in 2016 and possessing MDMA and drug paraphernalia in 2019.
Here’s what his victim told Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, who interviewed him in the hospital. The victim, who had been shot in the face, had to write down some of his answers.
The victim, who said he had served time with Thompson in prison, had allegedly agreed to meet Thompson for sex. After he drove to a location to meet Thompson and the two began their tryst, the victim told detectives, he felt a burning sensation on his face. He awoke when a grove worker found him a day later.
Thompson had allegedly left him for dead and left with the victim’s car, wallet and smartphone.
The Sheriff’s Office put out a request to the public to be on the lookout for Thompson, but Thompson, 26, turned himself in to law enforcement.