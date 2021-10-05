SEBRING — Michael Thompson will be the guest speaker this coming Tuesday when the Highlands Tea Party gets together. A Fort Myers real estate agent, Thompson has been touring the state in an effort to help consolidate efforts of conservative organizations. These include such groups as Tea Parties, 9/12 Projects, Trump Clubs and other similar organizations.
“I like to call them ‘America First’ groups,” he said.
Thompson has been from Naples to Winter Haven since January, and plans to visit other communities in the near future. His goal is to recruit volunteers in all 67 counties across the Sunshine State and to provide an umbrella for the groups to operate in unity.
Although he currently lives in Lee County, Thompson grew up in Belle Glade and has relatives who live in Lake Placid, so he is well acquainted with Highlands County.
His current journey began two years ago when he started work on the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump. Since that time, he has organized a number of rallies, fundraisers and other high profile events. Thompson describes his political action committee, known as “The Florida Conservative,” to be much like the “We The People” PAC.
“We share many of the same goals as Christian conservatives,” he said.
The group is made for the average person with a focus on keeping people engaged.
Thompson says he hopes to do that by focusing in on local elections such as county commissions, school boards, city councils and even constitutional offices. To that end, he has spoken at various clubs, groups and organizations as well as working with the DefendFlorida and Floridians First organizations.
He boasts more than11,000 followers on his Facebook Page simply titled “The Florida Conservative.”
“We really look forward to hearing Michael,” said Highlands Tea Party Event Chairman John Larsen. “He has done an immense amount of work over the past few months and he has achieved a great deal.”
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring (behind Walmart). The meetings commence at 6 p.m. with a social time at 5:30 p.m.