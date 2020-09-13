SEBRING — Carol Thorpe is 102 years young and said she is blessed to be able to stay in her home she bought with her husband Alton in 1995.Thorpe said it is only possible because of family and Nu-Hope caregivers.
After her husband died in 2009, Carol’s children, Sue Udy and Peter Thorpe decided to keep their mother in the home she loved. Sue is from Niagra Falls, New York and Peter is from Brevard, North Carolina and they split their time between Florida and their home states to ensure Carol is not alone.
The family turned to Nu-Hope for assistance in keeping their mother in her home.
“Carol’s family is amazing,” Jona Allan, her case manager said. “They take care of family members generation after generation. Carol is such a sweet and humble person. She has always been active in local churches and anywhere she can help.”
Nu-Hope Executive Director Ingra Gardner explained Nu-Hope’s goals.
“During these difficult times, Mrs Thorpe is a beacon of hope. Since 1975, Nu-Hope has assisted seniors with one primary goal - to reduce premature long-term placement,” she said. “Annually, the agency provides support to nearly 500 seniors. Services including home-delivered meals, personal care, and respite for caregivers help older adults age in place.”
Nu-Hope fills in some of the gaps for the family by assisting with personal care, cleaning and emergency response units. Carol appreciates the freedom of being in her home as opposed to an assisted living facility.
“I am much happier in my own place,” Carol said. “I can do as I please. I have two wonderful kids and a wonderful niece. I am extremely blessed. If I can’t sleep at night, I turn on the telly, if I want to make a sandwich, I can.”
When COVID-19 arrived on the scene, Carol’s family and Allan decided to have Nu-Hope caregivers do the shopping to limit the family’s exposure.
Lucinda Rodriguez has been with Nu-Hope for 20 years and helps Carol and her family.
“I don’t like my job — I love it,” Rodriguez exclaimed.
Peter said he really appreciates Rodriguez, especially when it comes to his mother’s personal care and housekeeping.
“ It would be extremely difficult to keep my mom at home without Nu-Hope,” Peter said.
“As a man, there are areas that I am inept at,” Peter said. “The house always looks better when Lucinda cleans.”
Peter is not inept at reading to his mother, as her eyesight is not as good as it used to be. When the pandemic is over, Carol plans to return to work at the thrift store at Church of the Redeemer.
“I have always been supported in my life, I am returning the favor,” Peter explained. “My mom took care of her mom and mother-in-law, and my sister took care of her husband’s mom. It’s the golden ticket.”
“Aging effects an entire community. Mrs Thorpe’s success is one that is due to the concerted efforts of invaluable donors and community partners,” Gardner said. “Though we are currently faced with unprecedented challenges, our community’s commitment to older adults and their caregivers is unwavering.”