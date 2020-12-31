SEBRING — As we look back on 2020, it would take all of the pages in the Highlands News-Sun to recall all the local people who left the Earth this year.
It would take even more pages than usual to honor the more than 200 residents the county lost to COVID-19, some of them notable people, remembered for making a difference in the community. Each and every person lost in 2020 has left a void.
What follows are those we remember whose lives made a tangible difference in the community.
The face and voice of Duke Energy in Florida’s Heartland – Jerry Miller – died at age 61 on Feb. 24. For 37 years, Miller worked in the electric utility business, having started in energy conservation for Florida Power Corporation, and eventually became the company spokesperson in Central Florida. He helped customers adjust to the changes when Progress Energy was bought by Duke Energy, attended community events, served as a liaison for Progress Energy and provided information to local newspapers and radio on power restoration after such pivotal disasters as the destructive 2004 hurricane season.
Garland Boggus, 89, of Sebring died March 20. He had more than 40 years of service with The School Board of Highlands County as purchasing agent and transportation director. The School Board’s board room is named in honor of Boggus, who was born Sept. 2, 1930 in Fitzgerald, Georgia and moved to Sebring at the age of 6. He served as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sebring for more than 50 years and was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church.
Highlands County had its first official recorded death from COVID-19 on March 24. Although we don’t know the name of the patient, which was not released under Health Insurance Privacy and Portability Act protocols, we remember this person along with all those who fought and suffered against the virus, whether they survived or not. The road to recovery continues for those who have survived, and the pandemic continues to infect and affect others.
Richard Hitt, 78, died in the early morning hours of March 26, leaving behind a legacy of leadership in and for his three sons — Rick, 54; Harold, 52; and Scott, 50. He was a former publisher of the Sebring News. He had a giving heart; kindness for family, coworkers and the public; and also taught life lessons through coaching baseball, a sport in which he played second base, never got picked for a draft, but knew how to coach players, especially his sons, one of whom now coaches players at South Florida State College.
Dharmik Patel, 47, owner of the 7 Days gas station on U.S. 27 in Avon Park died April 9 after a disagreement with a customer turned into a stabbing attack. A woman on the scene, identifying herself only as a friend of the family, said Patel was “a really, really good man” who “did not deserve this.” A suspect was found, arrested and charged, and awaits trial. Brad Smith, a vendor who serviced the store off and on for the past nine years, said Patel “was a good man. I’ve never seen him get angry; I’ve seen him help people out. He was a really fine man.
Rob ‘Say So’ Ruiz, 31, passed away July 12 of unknown causes, but was later found to have COVID-19. Ruiz gave to Highlands County for years, starting as “The Penny Boy,” collecting pennies to give food and gifts to families at Christmastime and later as a freestyle rapper, taking on the moniker “Say So,” for “God says so,” to lead young people to Christ, as well as caring for chronically ill patients, as he did up to the weekend he died. Members of his church said if you visited, he would greet you with a hug, a smile and a story about faith and family.
Florida citrus icon Ben Hill Griffin III, 78, died peacefully at his Frostproof home on July 25. In the state and the Florida Heartland, Griffin was known as a giant in the citrus and agriculture industries, as well as a businessman, philanthropist and champion for higher education. The only son of five children, he was a Frostproof High School athlete/class president; attended the University of Florida, associate’s degree graduate of Central Florida Community College and member of the Florida Army National Guard. As chair/CEO of Ben Hill Griffin Inc. and as board chair/CEO of ALICO from 1990-2004, Griffin diversified and expanded the business. He also supported the Vanguard School in Lake Wales, which provides education to children of exceptional needs.
The Rev. Collis Fogle, a former deputy and a pioneer of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office chaplain program, died at age 72 on July 27. He had earned the Purple Heart as an Army Ranger in Vietnam, joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1979 under Sheriff Joe Sheppard, served for many years as an auxiliary and part-time deputy, then left the agency to become an ordained minister, following in the footsteps of his father. He became a chaplain with the drug enforcement unit when Sheriff Howard Godwin was with the agency. Godwin said Fogle made the Sheriff’s chaplain position as a spiritual guide to deputies and the department as well as a mentor to inmates and a victim’s advocate to the public. He also brought calm to tough situations, including the losses of Capt. Robert Hopton and Inspector James Rodgers in 1995.
Steven Robertson, 63, passed away Nov. 16 as a retired firefighter and detention deputy and as a lifetime member of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. He helped improve firefighting standards and relationships built among fellow firefighters and the community, and he and his wife, Joyce, a partner at home and in the department, helped make the department like a family. Friends remembered him as a giving and serving man who believed whole-heartedly in the fire service.
Highlands County lost its 2009 Champion for Children when Velma Delores Lumpkin died Dec. 7 at the South Florida home of her daughter, attorney Jacquelyn Lumpkin Wooden, who said she didn’t need a book on ethics “because I had her.” Lumpkin is remembered as always having concern about people, especially the “little guy,” and wanting to help children reach their full potential with thorough early childhood education. She also helped adults continue education, such as helping her employees to achieve advanced degrees.
Lynn Bruce MacNeill, 73, died on Dec. 16 after a hard battle with COVID-19. The county lost an educator and a family lost their rock and light. Darin MacNeill, his son, called him a great husband, father, professor and mentor: “He was the most caring, compassionate and positive man I have ever known.” Originally from the family’s ranch in South Dakota, Lynn MacNeill arrived in Highlands County in August 1972 and taught speech and theater history at South Florida State College, as well as directed numerous productions on the stages of SFSC and Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring. He was a friend and counselor to many of his students and an auxiliary Sebring police officer.
Arthur J. Roberts, 82, of Sebring passed away Dec. 17. The 1956 Sebring High School graduate attended Orlando Technical College to study automotive mechanics, worked at Roberts Motor Company and other automobile dealerships as a transmission technician, and was a founding member of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, camping and air boating and loved his dogs.