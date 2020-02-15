Our modern phones are a marvel of technology. Right now, as I type this my phone is playing music from an online radio station. It helps manage my email, my calendar, and my contacts. Oh yeah, it makes and receives phone calls too.
It was not always this way. Long ago – in my lifetime – phones were not mobile. They were fastened to the wall or connected with a cord that limited how far you could take them — maybe another room, if you were lucky. And long before touchscreens or buttons, we had to contend with the rotary dial.
My best friend Tina shared a hilarious video with me. In it, two 17-year-olds are trying to make heads or tails of a rotary dial phone. Their dad (I think it’s their dad) gives them four minutes to dial a phone number. Simple, right?
The kids are stumped. They don’t realize until at least halfway through the video that you must lift the receiver for it to work. Most of the time they’re struggling to understand just how far you spin the dial for each number (for any of you who are wondering about this, I’ll give you a hint: there’s a metal stop on the dial). By the time they figure it out, they’ve run out of time.
It’s wildly funny for anyone my age or old enough to remember the rotary dial. I remember the frustration when your finger slipped and you had to start redialing the number all over again. It took a long time for some numbers to be dialed. Something with a lot of higher numbers or zeros, for example.
Lest you think we’ve seen the last of the rotary dial, I direct your attention to an article I found on www.gizmodo.com. According to it, a woman frustrated with the distractions the modern-day phone brings built a distraction-free phone – and included a working rotary dial.
Let me pause here a moment and admit that, for all of its wonders, the modern cell phone can be distracting. You can read on them, play games on them, and get sucked into Facebook, sometimes all at the same time. This definitely cuts into work time.
Anyway, Justine Haupt, who is way smarter than I am, designed and built the bulky device, using a dial from a Western Electric trimline phone. The article I read goes into great technical detail on what she did, and her website (justine-haupt.com) includes everything you’d need to know if you want to build your own rotary dial phone. Me? Like I said, she’s smarter than I am.
The phone won’t go into a pocket, but it’s light despite its bulk. Looking at a picture of it the article includes, it has a small curved screen on the back which has caller information or call history. It has a sliding on/off switch and programmable buttons for those people you call most often.
I somehow doubt Haupt has to worry about someone stealing her phone – many of the thieves won’t know how to work it.
According to her website, Haupt has never owned a smartphone and doesn’t want one. She pretty much wants a phone that will act like a phone. She may be on to something.
Well, I’ll stick with my Moto Play 2, distractions and all. Speaking of which, it’s time to wrap up this column. After all, Sudoku won’t play itself.