"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Martin Luther King, Jr.
It is important to understand God's immeasurable love in John 3:16.
Our need for love is evident from the moment we are conceived. We need to be cherished by our parents.
It is healthy to love God and others. It is healthy to sense God's love and the love of others for us.
The following are three issues relating to love:
1) Does anyone feel more important than others? We are “all created equal” – ”in the image of God.”
2) Does anyone have a deep hurt – that won't go away? The need for forgiveness may be an issue.
Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude.”
This statement is consistent with Matthew 6:9-15. “Father forgive my sins the way I have forgiven others their sins.” ”For if you forgive others when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”
3) Having heard of two recent out-of-town suicide attempts, we see the need to love those who are depressed and talking about harming themselves. You may call Focus on the Family and ask for a counselor. 1-800-A- FAMILY or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. They also have helpful suggestions online.
We can't make the decisions for others, but we can choose to love God and others.
When we choose to accept Christ's love, we know who created us, why He died for us, and where we will spent eternity.
The world needs God's love. Lord, I choose to love every person you bring into my life.
Virgil Ullom D.D.S.
Babson Park