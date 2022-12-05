SNS-gator092120a.jpg

A Florida alligator.

 FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE

TAMPA, Fla. — The 6-foot alligator in a northern Hillsborough County backyard pond hadn’t bothered anyone. It wasn’t injured. But it was killed.

Phil Walters, a nuisance alligator trapper contracted with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, had been called after a mother whose child had been playing close to the pond in their backyard and reported the alligator was “lurking.”

Recommended for you