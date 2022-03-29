AVON PARK — The campus at Avon Park High School was put under a controlled campus status on Monday about 8:18 a.m. The extra security was done for of an “abundance of caution,” according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad were investigating a threat that took place off campus. The threat involved a vehicle, and a car matching that description was found in the school’s parking lot, according to John Varady, School Board of Highlands County Coordinator of Communication. The scene was cleared about 1:45 p.m., in time for school release.
The threat did not involve the interior of the schools. Buildings in the vicinity of the vehicle were cleared and occupants were moved to other locations. Classes continued and transitioned as normal.
Parents were able to pick up their children. It was done in an orderly fashion as not to disrupt the investigation. The safety of the students and staff was the first priority, officials said.
HCSO officials said the vehicle in question was in the staff parking lot. The officials also wanted to thank State Fire Marshal and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to help clear the situation.
Parents were notified of the situation via email. Varady was unsure if the all-calls went out because those are done at the school level. The School Board realizes not everyone has access to nor wants to be on social media. In that case, there is an app to connect parents and students to everything going on in Highlands County schools. Find the School Board of Highlands County App at Apple App Store or the Google Play store.