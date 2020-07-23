SEBRING — When Damion Tillman told a cashier Friday night at Dollar General in Frostproof that he was going fishing with friends, he was overheard.
Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, and his 21-year-old brother, Robert Wiggins, heard Tillman say he was meeting 30-year-old Keven Springfield and 27-year-old Brandon Rollins, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Judd explained in a press conference Wednesday that TJ Wiggins told his brother to follow Tillman to the lake, where Tillman ‘s and Springfield’s trucks were parked door to door.
Judd said TJ Wiggins drew a gun and confronted Springfield about allegedly selling the engine of his truck, but Springfield said he didn’t know what he was talking about.
Tillman got out of his truck and pleaded with Wiggins to drop the gun, but TJ Wiggins started shooting, Judd said.
He killed all three friends, Judd said: Springfield, Rollins and Tillman, 23.
Tillman’s father received the frantic phone call for help from his son, Judd said, and arrived to find his son “gasping his last.”
At best guess, Judd said, Tillman called for help at the start of the argument.
The rural, isolated site on Lake Streety Road in Frostproof sits three to four miles south of the town in a largely rural area of southeast Polk County. Emergency response would have had a hard time getting to the scene quickly, but Judd said a 911 call might not have mattered.
“His wounds were so severe, if an [Emergency Room] had been across the street, they could not have saved his life,” Judd said.
Prime suspect
When Polk County investigators asked for tips, they got numerous calls about TJ Wiggins, Judd said — not because they knew anything about the shooting itself — but because they knew Wiggins’ reputation.
Judd said Wiggins, arrested since age 12, has had 230 felony charges to his name, 15 convictions, and spent two stints in state prison.
“This guy is just mean,” Judd said.
At the time of this murder, Judd said, he was out on bond for allegedly breaking a man’s arm with a crowbar during a fight.
“He would just punch you for no reason,” Judd said.
Robert Wiggins has had only one misdemeanor arrest, Judd said, and the other co-defendant, TJ Wiggins’ 27-year-old girlfriend Mary Whittemore — has no criminal history.
TJ Wiggins has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Robert Wiggins faces charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact of capital felony. Whittemore has also been charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony.
Overheard
The incident actually started at the Dollar General in Frostproof, from which investigators got witness statements, surveillance video, and later statements from both Whittemore and Robert Wiggins.
Investigators knew to start there after finding a Dollar General receipt in a shopping bag in Tillman’s truck.
It said Tillman paid and left the store at or just after 9:56 p.m. Friday, 10 minutes before calling his dad.
Video from the store showed TJ Wiggins in the checkout line behind Tillman, and Robert Wiggins behind him. The clerk, who knew Tillman as a frequent customer, told detectives that Tillman said he was going fishing.
The clerk also saw the suspects in the store at the same time, Judd said, and they were also caught on video. The clerk told detectives that the suspects had heard Tillman say he was going fishing, and that Keven would be with him, and were talking to each other about it.
Interviews
Given the tips they received, detectives spoke with the brothers and girlfriend on Monday at a mobile home off-grid compound in a wooded area near Lake Wales. While there, they found two SKS rifles, two Mossberg shotguns, and ammunition for both in a gun safe belonging to TJ Wiggins.
Given his felony convictions, he was arrested on weapons possession charges, and held without bond because he had violated bond conditions on the aggravated assault charge.
Deputies then obtained and served a search warrant and found ammunition that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab matched to shell casings from the murder scene, fired from a Smith & Wesson handgun.
From interviews, detectives learned that Whittemore purchased the ammunition for TJ Wiggins on July 9 in Lake Wales. Store video surveillance recorded the purchase and detectives have the receipt, a Polk Sheriff’s Office press release stated.
Detectives interviewed all three suspects, and their stories were inconsistent and contradicting each other. Whittemore admitted to purchasing the ammunition, and to being with the brothers on the night of the murder. She did not make any additional statements. The Wiggins brothers statements were inconsistent.
Judd said Robert Wiggins admitted to seeing Tillman Friday night while in line at the Dollar General store and that his brother told him to follow Tillman’s and Springfield’s trucks.
The scene
When they caught up to them, Robert Tillman stayed in the truck with Whittemore, Judd said, while TJ Wiggins got out with a gun drawn and accused Springfield of selling the engine out of his truck, punching him and yelling at him.
Detectives found no evidence of any other motive in the killing, Judd said.
Judd said Rollins and Tillman got out of their seats while TJ Wiggins kept screaming at all of them. Robert Wiggins told detectives “it was all over,” Judd said, as he watched his brother shoot all three victims.
TJ Wiggins then had him help put Tillman into the bed of one of the trucks.
After that, all three left for an undisclosed location, Judd said, stripped and threw away the gun, and then drove to McDonald’s in Lake Wales, where they ordered 10 double cheeseburgers and two McChicken sandwiches.
This was the one detail of all three suspects’ stories that matched, Judd said.
They went home to eat, the press release states, then on Saturday morning, Robert Wiggins, having borrowed their truck from a relative, took it to a car wash in Lake Wales to spray the clay off of it.
Deputies found traces of blood on the seat that matched the crime scene.
Neither TJ Wiggins nor Whittemore are cooperating with detectives, he said.
Local connections
TJ Wiggins attended both Avon Park Middle School and Avon Park High School, while Tillman worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse in Sebring.
Tammy Winstead, customer service associate at the store, posted a photograph of a store-based memorial for the man who had an infectious personality, she said: Polite, respectful and kind.
“There was nobody in here that he didn’t talk to,” Winstead said. “He talked to everybody.”
Judd expressed great gratitude for people who gave tips to investigators, and praised his detectives for solving the case in four days.
Judd said people have reached out from as far away as Tennessee with offers to increase reward money. What’s needed more, he said, is help for the families with funeral expenses.
“There’s nothing worse than having to bury your child, unless it’s you’re having to bury your child and you don’t have any money,” Judd said.
Lowe’s has an employee relief fund, Winstead said, and coworkers have put the family in touch with that program, as well as raised money among coworkers.
“One of his main jobs here was to go out and get carts. He was always the one who would go out in the rain,” Winstead said. “This kind of thing just breaks my heart, because he was such a likable young man.”