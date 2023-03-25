SEBRING — Yet another crash sent motorists to the hospital, crumpled cars and snarled traffic Friday on U.S. 27 at Whisper Circle.
This time, the collision involved three cars in what appeared to be a problem with people attempting to cross and stack at the same time in the median crossover.
As a result, a silver Hyundai SUV — similar to a Santa Fe model — a black Chevrolet Transverse and an orange Ford Mustang convertible with a stylized running horse design on the side all collided in the median.
Reports were not available from the Florida Highway Patrol at press time regarding how the crash occurred, who was at fault or injured, and what citations would be issued, if any.
The scene, involving three vehicles and blockage of both the median cut and the inside northbound lane, by the rear end of the Mustang, had a heavy presence from both the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue departments, pending FHP arrival.
Deputies on scene reported that, fortunately, no one was killed, but people had injuries, including one broken arm.
The crossover has no traffic signal where Whisper Circle sits opposite an access point to Frontage Road, which parallels the southbound lanes. Median stacking has been and continues to be a problem.
Whisper Circle was also the site of a crash on Friday, March 17, when a dark blue Dodge Journey, in the southbound left-turn lane, attempted to turn into Whisper Circle in front of a northbound burgundy Buick Century, in the inside lane.
The force of the impact spun the Dodge, sending it into the outbound lanes of Whisper Circle, while the Buick went into the northbound-side ditch, just beyond the scene.
In at least the last 10 years, that site has played host to many collisions and close calls and violent crashes. It’s just one of several crash-prone median crossovers that the Florida Department of Transportation has under consideration for closing or modification.
FDOT will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. April 4 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
Among the U.S. 27 median crossovers for discussion will be those at North Lake Damon Road, Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Whisper Circle, Lake Josephine Drive and Lake Francis Road.