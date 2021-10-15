SEBRING — A crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 27 just south of Thunderbird Road involved three vehicles and possibly sent two people to a local hospital.
No serious injuries were reported. There were no reports of anyone being transported, but some on scene stated that they would likely get checked out at an emergency room.
Sheriff’s officials reported that airbags deployed and children were involved.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Details and conclusions as to who was at fault are pending the FHP report.
Highlands 911 Consolidated Dispatch received the first call on the crash at 2:59 p.m., according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials. It involved a black sedan, a work truck pulling a utility trailer and a slate blue Chevrolet Spark.
Witnesses on scene stated that the Spark was southbound on U.S. 27, and had just passed Thunderbird Road when the sedan exited the south entrance of the Aspen Dental or Century21 parking area.
The two cars collided. The impact sent the sedan spinning, coming to rest on the grass median. The collision sent the Spark across the median into northbound traffic, where it collided with the utility trailer before stopping, nose-in, on the northbound shoulder.
It took nearly two hours to clear the scene. FHP was assisted by the Sebring Fire Department and also the Sheriff’s Office, mainly for traffic control.