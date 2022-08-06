LAKE PLACID — Three men have been charged by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with illegally harvesting saw palmetto berries from state land.
According to arrest reports, 37-year-old Olex Coscime, 49-year-old Samson Mesabieu and 29-year-old Roland Saint Juste now each face a state misdemeanor charge of illegal harvesting of a protected plant.
Under Florida Statute 581.185(3)©, it is unlawful for a person to willfully destroy or harvest three or more commercially exploited plants without first obtaining written permission from the landowner and a state permit.
Reports state that all three men live in Immokalee and were seen at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday harvesting saw palmetto berries, a protected fruit, from state land south of Holifield Avenue in the Leisure Lakes area of Lake Placid.
FWC stated in reports that they did not have permission to be on the land, nor did they have a permit to collect the berries.
Since 2018, the state has required a permit to harvest the berries, even on one’s own property, because of how the berries fit into the natural food supply for the Florida black bear.
The berry, found in abundance in Highlands County, is a popular natural remedy for prostate issues — one of the reasons people have harvested it, often by sneaking onto others’ property to get it, according to a 2018 notice from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Aside from the problem of trespassing, the berries make up a key part of the diet of the Florida black bear, according to the FWC at www.myfwc.com.
While 15% of Florida bears’ diet is insects, such as wasps, bees, termites and ants, 80% of their diet is vegetable matter, such as grasses and leaves, hard fruits like acorns, hickory and other nuts, and soft fruits like palmetto, holly and pokeweed berries.
The rest of their food comes from scavenged animal matter, FWC states.
When people harvest palmetto berries in large numbers, they can interfere with the bears’ food source, causing the animals to seek other sources, like residential garbage.
To avoid those kinds of conflicts, FWC has put restrictions on the berries and required people to check with them first, to get a permit, before picking the fruit.