LAKE PLACID — Three men have been charged by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with illegally harvesting saw palmetto berries from state land.

According to arrest reports, 37-year-old Olex Coscime, 49-year-old Samson Mesabieu and 29-year-old Roland Saint Juste now each face a state misdemeanor charge of illegal harvesting of a protected plant.

