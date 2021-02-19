The United States, the greatest country throughout human history, a Republic where laws are delegated by a consortium of people and not by one or a handful of people. A republic started with Moses, who couldn't handle all the problems from millions of Jews, so his father-in-law Jethro suggested that Moses delegate authority to others at different levels as we do today through cities, counties, states and U.S. representatives and Senators, Exodus 18, KJV. Coming from Jethro to Moses was God ordained.
Certainly, no human government is perfect and never will be, but it is the best that humans will obtain.
What makes America the greatest country is the combination of the three C's – the Constitution, Capitalism and Christianity. Why do I say "that made" in the title? This country started losing it since FDR, and has become more socialized with time. With a Republic comes "personal responsibility" and with Socialism comes being taken care of. Human nature tends to go down the path of less resistance ... take care of me cradle to grave.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid