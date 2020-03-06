AVON PARK — A third man has been arrested in the shooting that took place on Feb. 29 in Avon Park. Three men have now been arrested: Marquise Jamar Wooden, 21; Demetrius Devon Sullivan, 21, and Darrius Demengus Jenkins Jr., also 21, and all of Avon Park.
According to the arrest reports, 911 dispatched an EMS unit to a home on Tulane Drive for a man with a “suspicious” head injury about 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 29. The victim was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center.
In the Tulane Drive home, deputies found blood on the floor. Deputies wrote it looked like an altercation had taken place. They also reported they saw a baggy with a green leafy substance in it.
About 10 p.m. deputies were contacted by AdventHealth Sebring while Wooden was being treated for a gunshot to his right thigh. Sullivan also ended up at AdventHealth Sebring with an injured finger that he stated was from a garbage disposal. Deputies reported abrasions to his face also.
Wooden and Sullivan were each given pictures of the other and they said they did not know each other but Wooden’s mom, who was at the hospital, contradicted them and said they were hanging out together all day.
The victim said in a sworn statement that he thought Wooden caused the head injury and allegedly told the deputy that he thought he shot Wooden. The report shows that on a second trip to the victim’s residence that day, one of the three men asked the victim to break a $100 bill, and when he did, Wooden struck the victim on the head. A struggle for the gun ensued and Wooden was shot.
After photo line-ups, Wooden and Sullivan were arrested at the hospital on March 1. Jenkins was arrested on March 3.
Jenkins is being charged with armed burglary, robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery. Sullivan is charged with armed burglary, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Wooden is charged with armed burglary, armed robbery, aggravated battery cause bodily harm or disability, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and a convicted felon with custody of a firearm violating a risk protection order.