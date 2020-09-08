When one is very sick and has a fever they should "stay at home" until they are better. Right now society is very sick with a pandemic and should quote "stay at home" until better. (Probably until early next year or six months from now).
Predictions for the next two months:
1. Almost all schools will all be closed to in-person schooling by Oct. 15, 2020.
2. A very small percentage of children will get sick and die.
3. President Trump loses in a landslide.
I will put my money where my mouth is on any of these three predictions for as much as you would wish.
PS. Please wear a mask.
Mike Gibbs
Avon Park