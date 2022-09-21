One year we bought each of our grown sons a unique t-shirt. While on a video call, we had them open them individually.
The oldest son received a shirt that said: “I’m The Oldest…I Make the Rules.”
The middle son’s shirt read: “I’m The Middle…I’m the reason we had rules.”
And the youngest son’s shirt declared: “I’m The Youngest…the rules don’t apply to me.”
We all laughed together reminiscing about their younger years as we pulled out truisms from those sayings.
Sometimes in life, we need more than one perspective.
Whether it be a health issue and we’re looking for a second or third opinion; or, perhaps, we need to get estimates for a project. I’ve heard it said to have three and chose the one in the middle.
And then there are those decisions that can change your life and you need the wisdom from people who have been there.
People from various walks of life will offer different viewpoints based on their own experience or their philosophies or faith. I remember someone who was going through a difficult period in his life saying that he only allowed people of faith to speak into his life.
As a Christian, I think that is very important. It’s not that we can’t learn from others of differing beliefs and walks of life. But when it comes to decisions you have been praying about, one who holds to the same faith will help you see God’s truth in a matter.
I remember a time when my white picket fence had collapsed through divorce. Everything was uncertain and discouraging. How could I raise my young son as a single mom? I could have easily been a pessimist and seen the glass half empty.
But another viewpoint crowded out the first…the glass half full. I could look at the many wonderful people who had stepped in to help me through this. I had the love and joy of my wonderful baby boy. And I had my faith in Jesus.
But I realized though I may have been looking at the glass half full for a time, it didn’t need to be my final viewpoint.
The Lord Jesus came to my rescue and reminded me that my identity was in Him. Because of that I could declare with the Psalmist in Psalm 23: 5b that “my cup runneth over.” He is my Shepherd and, “I shall not want.”
Three viewpoints: the pessimist, the optimist. Or, the Psalmist.
I chose the Psalmist and have been abundantly blessed by the One who more than fills my cup. Selah
