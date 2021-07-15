SEBRING — In a demonstration of how electricity goes wherever it wants, lightning struck a tree on Lake Haven Boulevard, then followed phone and electric lines a short distance to a second home in the 1200 block of Garland Avenue, where it charred an exterior electric box.
According to Highlands County’s Public Safety Director Marc S. Bashoor, what at first was a call to Garland Avenue for a house fire, became, upon inspection by firefighters, to be two houses slightly damaged by the same bolt of lightning.
At the home on Lake Haven, lightning split a pine tree, drove down the tree into the ground and blew out a phone exchange box in the back yard. It then traveled to a phone box on the side of the house.
“It blew the phone box off the side of the house on Lake Haven, but the house still had electricity,” Bashoor said.
The lightning kept going, riding phone and electric lines to the Garland Avenue house and blew out an electric box on the side of that house.
There were no injuries.
Matt Burnside was watching TV on Garland Street when he heard the lightning hit the house next door.
“It was a big boom!” Burnside said as he stood in his yard watching firefighters examine the charred electric box on the side of his neighbor’s house. No one was home at the Garland home.
Bashoor was on scene as firefighters inspected the interior of the Garland Avenue house for damage and smoke.
It’s not uncommon to get calls from homeowners who smell smoke after lightning hits.
“It’s a pretty regular thing for us to get lightning strikes during the rainy season,” Bashoor said. “It will hit everything that attracts it, including homes with people in it. It will seek the tallest thing.”
Units from West Sebring Station 10; George Boulevard Station 19; Sun ‘N Lakes Station 7; Medic units 10 and 19, and Battalion 1 responded to the incident.
Duke Energy and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies also were on hand, Bashoor said.