SEBRING — Motorists who frequent Starbucks may have noticed they no longer have to traverse water going in and out of Thunderbird Road.
That’s because crews with the Florida Department of Transportation dug into a culvert under the collector road at the highway and found a tarp, storm debris and sand washed in by Hurricane Ian.
Once those were removed, the water flowed out in just a couple of hours, said Jack Rhine, State Farm Insurance agent whose office sits on that corner.
His office became an island and his parking lot became a lake after the storm, despite being told on Sept. 23 that all nearby culverts were clear. People coming in and out of Thunderbird had to plow through almost a foot of water, and frontage businesses to the north of him all had water in their lots.
Rhine said Thursday, two weeks after Ian, that he’s happy all the water is gone now, and his office is reopen. Still, he said there’s an inherent problem with drainage on that corner.
Storm water has backed up there now from two hurricanes in five years. It will do it again if those culverts become blocked.
Rhine said he checked on his office at 9 a.m. Sept. 29, the morning after Ian. Despite having sandbagged the front door, water still lapped in, especially when motorists crossing the pond on Thunderbird, sent waves toward the office.
Blocked drainage along U.S. 27 and Thunderbird had water flowing out over all three lanes of U.S. 27, as it did after Hurricane Irma in 2017. What water flowed into ditches on the south side of Thunderbird had to flow over the road to get there, he said.
“All it would have taken is one person hydroplaning,” Rhine said, to have a lawsuit against the state, with or without injuries.
As a Floridian, Rhine said he expects damage from a storm, at least a little. He set up a generator, fans and a Shop-Vac to draw off the water from his lobby.
However, by Oct. 6 — a week after Ian — the water had only slightly receded from his lot, and was getting green and slimy.
“No one from the state stopped by,” Rhine said.
He said he made one call to State Rep. Kaylee Tuck’s office and that got the situation addressed.
“I hated to do that,” Rhine said. “I shouldn’t have to. It’s unbelievable how she helped all of us.”
The call precipitated an email from one of FDOT’s drainage engineers. Within two hours of that email, Rhine said, an FDOT crew was checking the culvert.
Once they removed the blockage, the water drained off in two hours.
“They’ve been out here every day since then,” Rhine said Thursday. “The response from FDOT was wonderful.”
Rhine also praised County Commissioner Scott Kirouac, one of his other government contacts who “has gone out of his way.”
“He worked hard on this, too,” Rhine said.
When asked about it Thursday, Kirouac said, “as a local official, you do whatever you can to resolve issues during a disaster. When people have flooding, it’s an immediate emergency situation.”
At least now, everyone knows there was a problem, Rhine said, one they may have to address ahead of or immediately after the next storm.
“Now we know what the problem was,” Rhine said. “It’s all worked out now.”