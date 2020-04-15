The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of April gives angler the least lunar activity, which won’t improve until the weekend and typical spring weather forecast.
All fishing factors considered; the only positive fishing news is the cold front today, which will not shut down fish feeding activity due to water temperatures remaining in the ideal feeding range, but instead will trigger a mass migration when pressure rises sharply starting tonight and continuing through Thursday evening.
Atmospheric pressure will rise enough to cause ‘fish adjustment’ activity, and when fish adjust, they opportunistically feed at rates which the moon has nothing to do with. Thursday and Friday mornings should be well above average in the hook-setting realm.
A strong west wind will prevail today and a northeasterly wind will produces speeds in the 15-mph range for Thursday afternoon (Thursday morning winds will be ideal during the moon overhead period) and Friday an ideal fishing wind speed of 6 to 8 mph from the east will occur. During the weekend an ideal westerly wind will occur and Sunday a southwest wind will reach 15 mph by the afternoon.
Starting Sunday, the feed rating will not drop below a 5-rating due to the new moon phase occurring as the moon orbits toward its highest level of solar interference which occurs two days after the seven-day new moon phase.
So anglers can expect above-average fishing till the end of the month staring next week. Oh, and if you’re not throwing green colored baits, you’re making a mistake. Green flukes and swimbaits and large senko worms will not disappoint.
Best Fishing Days: Due to the cold front arriving today barometric pressure will bottom out sometime this afternoon. Tonight a 0.20 In Hg rise in atmospheric pressure will occur which will push fish into shoreline feeding areas. Therefore Thursday and Friday morning should be better than advertised — a 4-rating is possible due to a positive weather fishing factor.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:11 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:00 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 3 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour with the feed rating remaining unchanged until the weekend when it will improve to a 4-rating from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:33 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 2-3 from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and also has a feed rating which will remain unchanged.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50’ for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One gate is open 10 inches and flowing 167 cubic feet per second.
Want internet access to Lake Istokpoga information? Log-on to Istokpoga.info to access the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com