Scanning the variety of wading birds present, all I saw were the familiar greys, blues and whites of the most common waders. All beautiful of course, but I was looking to be tickled pink and only one bird would do. A bit further down the trail I caught a glimpse of that unmistakable coloration and my steps quickened until they came into view, their plumage as pink as the gums I was showing from the big ole grin on my face.
Roseate spoonbills are named for their bright pink appearance and their peculiar, yet remarkable bill. In flight they appear as a large bubblegum-hued bird with a wingspan of nearly four feet across. Just a wee bit smaller than the familiar large white great egret, they are often found in community with other herons and wading birds.
Up close you can observe that their neck and back plumage or feathering is white, and their yellowish heads are bald in appearance. There is no mistaking this beauty as juveniles are a light pinkish hue, but mature birds gain a darker bold pink coloration on their upper wings to top off their overall pinkish coloration. The rear of the adult also has an orange color to the tail region that can sometimes be observed. Their bright eyes are reddish in color adding to their surprising appearance. Their stunning coloration is linked to their preferred food source of crustaceans which contain pigments called carotenoids. It creates the bold hues in the birds’ feathers.
The bill is bizarre at first glance, flattened as it is like two paddles coming together. It may surprise you to know that upon hatching, the birds don’t yet have a flattened bill. When they are nine days old the bill starts to flatten and just past the two weeks mark it starts to look more like a flattened spoon shape found on the adults.
If you are fortunate enough to observe these birds feeding, you’ll quickly take note of the open space or hole that is clearly visible on the bill. Equipped with sensitive nerve endings, the bill quickly snaps shut on any fish, crayfish, shrimp, or similar creatures stirred up as they stroll shallow waters, scratching at the muddy substrate bottom as they wade. Watch for the swishing feet rising out of the shallow waters while feeding and you’ll be shocked by the deep almost magenta coloration of their webbed toes.
We are so fortunate to be able to see this bird on rare occasions in our area. Typically found only in a couple of Coastal regions of South Florida, every now and then one may be spotted in our county. Enjoy searching for your own glimpse of this pink beauty.
DID YOU KNOW? The roseate spoonbill is a native, imperiled species. In the state of Florida, it is considered a Threatened bird and is protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act.