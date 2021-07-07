Tidwell named Elk of the month

SEBRING — Sebring Elks #1529 is proud to name Nick Tidwell as Elk of the Month for July. Nick is one of our newer members who is making a positive difference to our Lodge as his friendliness and outgoing personality has endeared him to the membership.
Nick grew up in Southeast Missouri where he met his future wife, Sharee. They moved to Florida in 2006 and they both became Elks in January of this year. They both share a love for fishing as well as rescuing and rehabilitating pitbulls. Nick is a barber at the Adams’ Barber Shop in Sebring.
Thanks to Nick’s leadership and a lot of hard work from friends and fellow Elks, our first Bass Fishing Tournament was held this past spring. This was very successful and he will be working on having another one this fall. Watch out, because of his “can do” attitude, he promises to make the next one even bigger and better!