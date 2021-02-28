AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Clewiston Tigers, 11-5, at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Friday night.
Overall, the game was not even that close as the Tigers held an 11-1 lead in the seventh inning as the Red Devils struggled in the field, on the mound and at the plate.
The Red Devils got out of the first inning as starting pitcher Josh Regino gave up a one out walk and hit the next batter. A strikeout and a soft liner to short left the Tigers scoreless.
The second inning would not be as kind as Regino struck out the leadoff batter, only to have him reach on a dropped third strike. Overcoming that, Regino struck out the next batter before a walk and an infield single to shortstop loaded the bases with one out.
Two hit batters brought in two runs and left the bases loaded with one out and a sacrifice fly into right field by Jessiah Cruz gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
With two outs, consecutive singles by Samuel McDuffie, Gabriel Rangel and Roldan Milian each drove in a run as Clewiston took a 6-0 lead after two innings.
The Red Devils were able to break through against the Tiger’s starting pitcher, Rangel, who had accounted for the first seven outs of the game via by strikeout. Avon Park’s Dawson Bryant walked with one out and reached third on a throwing error by Rangel in a pickoff attempt. Bryant scored on a single by Regino to make the score 6-1.
Mason Price came in pitch for the Red Devils to get the final out in the second inning, held the Tigers scoreless for two more innings until the fifth inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. A passed ball and a single by Devin Autrey allowed three runs to cross the plate as Clewiston took a 9-1 lead.
Kaden Bryant came in relief to get the last two outs. Clewiston added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to expand their lead to 10 at 11-1.
The Tiger’s left Rangel on the mound in the seventh to try to get the complete game. After striking out the first batter for his 13th whiff of the game, a catcher’s interference call and an error on the shortstop forced him out as he reached his pitch limit.
The move resulted in two walks, the first to Stanley Holdman loaded the bases and the second to Dawson Bryant forced in a run to make the score 11-2. Garrick Rowe followed a run-producing single to drive in a run while leaving the bases loaded. Regino walked to force in another run to make the score 11-4 with one out and bases loaded.
Price accounted for the last run with an infield single that drove in Dawson to make the final score 11-5.
Avon Park will travel next Thursday to play the Sebring Blue Streaks and host the DeSoto Bull Dogs on Friday.