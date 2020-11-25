On Monday, Highlands News-Sun, page 1, “28 new cases of COVID-19' with five new deaths bringing the total to 143 with 14 just this week.” On page 6, “Your View” commented that the Northerners were the people that were so afraid of the virus that they were the ones wearing masks. Maybe that accounts for the 23 nonresidents that have died from it and the 3,480 residents that have.
Remember, before they were mandatory, the slogan, “Seat belts save lives?” Maybe there should be one now saying “Face masks save lives.”
Tony Teets
Lake Placid