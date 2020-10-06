In my IB History class, we recently took an in-depth look at Thomas Paine’s
“Common Sense,” which was written to persuade American colonists to revolt against the Britain crown. In the introduction, one of the most influential quotes reads, “time makes more converts than reason.”
To simplify it, Thomas Paine denounces the fact that the colonists were simply allowing the abuse from the British crown to stand over the course of many years. The time that passed only served to solidify the abuse into their daily lives and made it seem as if the colonists were fine with it, even though reasoning could not persuade them that it was wrong.
The previously mentioned quote discusses a concept that is prominent in Highlands County. This past week, the news broke that the Sebring location of Book-A-Million was going to be closing its doors. The store was not the first to leave the county, nor will it be the last. We have lost numerous businesses inside our mall and around the county, with nothing to replace them. The current economic situation has even halted the construction of our Wawa locations that were highly anticipated.
One could point to the fact that the economy came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic and that has some truth to it. However, this is not a new trend. Even before the pandemic, we have not seen much change in the local economy. Our poverty rate remains high and our median household income remains to be half of the United States average.
Going back to the quote, when will Highlands County residents decide that they will not be one of the converts of time? When a local Facebook page posted the news that our Book-A-Million location was closing, the post received 336 comments. The vast majority of these included people stating how sad it was to see the location close and how something had to be done. Yet, nothing ever comes out of it. Excluding those in attendance to receive an award or recognition, Highlands County Board of County Commission meetings have an average of 10 people in attendance. Those serving the board are overseeing all types of issues that personally impact us, from trash pickup to economic development. The Economic Development Council, whose function is self-explanatory, had exactly four people attend the meeting that I attended.
The sentiment that something has to be done for our local economy is definitely there, but the action is not. Those in our government do not have to recognize economic development as a priority because the general public chooses not to. There is no pressure on our local government to help stimulate our local economy and bring high-paying jobs that are so desperately needed. Therefore, why would government officials want to do anything to help the issue? Of course, there are those who are actively willing to act on the issue and I have previously recognized them in my column pieces. For the rest of those in our local government, we need to press them to share that same ambition of wanting to improve the local economy. The Board of County Commission has a section dedicated to input from the public. Even if you cannot make a county commissioners meeting or an economic development council meeting, you are able to write to commissioners or submit guest column pieces to the Highlands News-Sun.
If you choose to stay silent when you share discontent with our local economy, then there is no point in having the rights granted to us in the First Amendment.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.