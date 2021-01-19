Well, it's all out in the open now. The violent police reaction to protesters for Black Lives Matter versus the lack of sufficient police presence for the Trump rally, thus making it possible for the rioters to breach and almost take the Capitol. What do you think is the cause of it? I'd say racism, plain and simple.
It certainly has revealed people's hearts, or perhaps lack of hearts. This is not America you might say. Well, right now it certainly is. This is who we are, whether we like the view or not. It's up to all of us to change it.
A good start would be the current president and all Republicans who voted against certifying the election to say out loud that the election wasn't stolen and to apologize for turning the fire up under the crowd. Listen, they know it wasn't. Every single one of them. Seems to me that anyone denying this fact (sorry there are no alternative facts) is either an insurrectionist or a victim of a big dupe. Are you in that category?
Time to reassess. Be an American. Support our country by upholding the Constitution and the laws.
Catherine Bergens
Sebring