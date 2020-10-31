By the time this column comes out (Halloween), it will be the last day of early voting in Highlands County. If you don’t vote today, you’ll have to wait until Election Day to cast your vote.
I haven’t voted yet, but I have a decent excuse. I’m currently typing this at my son’s house in South Carolina, where Don and I have been the past few days. Instead of voting, I’ve been spending time with two adorable grandchildren. I’m not sorry.
And for those who haven’t had a grandbaby update lately, let me interrupt the column to state that Lavinia is 2 ½ years old and Matthias is 10 months. Lavinia proved to be a good dice roller in a recent Yahtzee game while on her father’s team. Matthias is quite the explorer, loves food, and has learned to say, “uh oh.”
Back to the column topic. I plan to vote when we get back. I’ve already filled out a sample ballot to refer to when I vote. I’m hoping it won’t take hours like it has in other places. But this year, who knows?
As I type this, early voting in the country has already surpassed 2016 levels. In Florida alone, 4.7 million ballots were cast as of Monday of this week, according to Newsweek. People are taking their right to vote seriously this year. And that’s a good thing. I’ve begged people to exercise their rights for years now. Hopefully, we’ll see more and more participation.
Maybe you’re not sure, even at this point, how you’re going to vote. I feel your pain. This election is similar to 2016 in that the choices aren’t simple. And, like other years, Florida has a bunch of amendments on the ballot we must read and interpret before deciding yea or nay.
I’m not going to tell you how to vote. It’s not that I don’t have opinions, it’s that I feel as if this is something you must examine for yourself. And to be honest, elections have become quite contentious. It makes me value the “secret” part of secret ballot even more.
It used to be that we could pleasantly disagree on political issues. We were willing to acknowledge that good people could differ in opinion about candidates and issues. Somewhere along the line, we’ve lost that.
This is a shame. I am really concerned about the fallout from this election no matter who wins. First, there’s a question of when we’ll have the results. It may be days after the actual election before we have a winner – and both sides have lawyers and motivation to challenge results.
Then, no matter who wins, there will be a bunch of angry people. How angry? I’m worried there will be a violent response to the results from crazies on either side. And yes, both sides have their share of crazies. I don’t like thinking this way, but given the rumblings I’m hearing, I’m afraid I’m right.
As I said, I won’t tell you how to vote. But I will beg you to be civil to one another. Whoever wins, can we please try to work together? We’re supposed to be the United States of America – is it too much to ask we act like it?
Do vote this year. It’s not too late to check out the issues and make up your mind. Make your voice count. And decide what kind of person you’ll be when this is all over. Because at some point, it will be over. Be the kind of person you can face in the mirror.