I just read in Dear Abby about a man who was going to beat his 4-year-old daughter's butt so hard she wouldn't be able to sit for a week. I just read about a man arrested for child pornography. I continue to read letters both pro and con about the president and what he did or didn't do. I am just so over all of this!
It's terrible about the abusive father. No one will probably do anything until he "accidentally" murders his daughter. The man who looks at pornography should be locked up and the key thrown away. But the continued comments about an election that is over (whether we like it or not) is ridiculous. No one gives a rat's a** about anyone's opinion about the president at this point.
Why do folks feel like they have to continue beating a dead horse? Don't you realize that all you are doing is upsetting decent, caring folks who want to move on? And we all must move on. The courts are throwing out cases left and right regarding the election, whether we like it or not.
So let's all try to start being kind, concerning ourselves about things within our community that we might be able to make better. Let's help our neighbors, volunteer where we can, rescue a kitty off the street so it doesn't get run over. Let's all try to start being civil to each other again and good Americans for the world to see.
Mimi Hardy
Sebring