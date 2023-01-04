If you know someone who has a hearing aid, then you may wonder why some people seem to have problems with them? Many people complain to their friends about their hearing aids. We have people all the time that will come in and tell us that they don’t know if they want to spend money on hearing aids because their friends keep them in a drawer. Some people complain and then there are those that just don’t wear them.

Well, there are many variables as to what makes people successful hearing aid users. One of the most important factors in determining a happy hearing aid user is motivation. First of all, the individual with the hearing loss must want to hear better. Sometimes people have different forces to drive them to seek help ... maybe they feel old because they can’t hear; maybe they just want to hear the grandkids better because now they are picking them up everyday after school; perhaps they miss the actual sound of their spouse’s voice after 50 years of marriage, or the best one, they needed to be able to “hear quail when I am hunting!” Motivation is a great thing. It makes us get up and move. It makes things happen. And in the realm of hearing, it helps people enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Recommended for you