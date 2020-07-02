“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. Studying history is necessary to avoid repeating past mistakes.” So wrote George Santayana, a Spanish-born, American-educated author and philosopher. Wise words. Straight-to-the-point words. Clearly written so even a third grader can comprehend their meaning. And yet, those words seem lost on more than a few boisterous groups in our country today, as evidenced by their defacing and destroying public statues, paintings, and other historical treasures.
These reminders of history are not mere decoration; they serve a vital and fundamental purpose. They retell and remind us of our past successes as well as mistakes, which then enable us to make better choices in planning a safe, secure and satisfying future. The experiences embedded in our history create an authentic guidebook for what makes good sense to continue and what to avoid.
We cannot undo the errors of our forefathers. But we can come together (as many of us, of diverse ages, ethnicity, gender, religion, color and more, have been doing for decades) and put our energies into building up our communities, not razing them to the ground.
We have matured from the American melting pot to the salad bowl. As Malcolm Forbes defined it, “Diversity: the art of thinking independently together.” We are indeed a diverse people; thinking and working together should make us stronger. Each of us has valuable insight to contribute, without “melting” our personal heritage. Maya Angelou brings this point home, “We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value no matter what their color.”
Those who are pulling down, defacing and removing our historical icons, in effect robbing us of both successful and failed lessons learned, are not building up anyone’s community. Not only are they trying to return to the melting pot and suppress diverse thought, they intentionally are trying to rip apart the very threads of which Maya Angelou wrote. These actions must be stopped now.
Let us take to heart these words from Teddy Roosevelt: “This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.” We—those who want to strengthen the threads in our community tapestry—must step up without delay and help to make it so.
Millie Anderson
Sebring