SEBRING — A woman living north of Avon Park contacted the Highlands News-Sun to find out where and when she could drop off her mail-in ballot this week.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said people can do that, but not this week. Early voting locations will open Oct. 22 through Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Before then, they should mail in ballots or drop them off at the Supervisor of Elections Office, upstairs in the Highlands County Government Center in Sebring: 580 S. Commerce Ave., Suite A201.
Once early voting starts, people can bring their sealed and signed mail-in ballot envelopes to either the Elections Office or one of the three early voting locations, Ogg said:
- The Elections Operations Center, 4500 Kenilworth Blvd in Sebring.
- Avon Park City Council Chamber, 123 E. Pine St.
- Lake Placid Town Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North.
Mail or drop off?
If you want a mail-in ballot, the last day to request to have one sent to you is Oct. 24.
If you do that, prepare to fill it out and mail it back immediately after you get it. Ogg recommends sending it back at least seven days before the election to be sure it arrives on time.
All mail-in ballots, she said, must be back at the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted.
“The longer you wait to ask for one or mail it, the longer it will take to get to us,” Ogg said.
If you want to mail it, she said, one first-class “Forever” stamp will work just fine.
People who want to get a ballot now can pick one up at the Elections Office, Ogg said.
They may also pick up a ballot for someone else, starting Oct. 26, at the Elections Office, Ogg said. They have to fill out an affidavit, she said, and it should be for an immediate family member.
People may also pick up up to two ballots for other unrelated voters, Ogg said, such as a church member or shut-in neighbor. However, Ogg said, people cannot collect dozens of ballots to distribute throughout their neighborhood or community.
More than one?
If someone were to have more than one ballot, they can only turn in one, Ogg said.
Software is set up such that once it’s verified that someone has turned in one ballot, they cannot turn in a second by accident or on purpose.
This helps prevent problems if someone’s mail-in ballot gets delayed, they go get a second one and then receive the original in the mail.
Turnout?
Highlands County has 66,433 registered voters, but of those, only 66,317 are eligible for this election because some filed registration after the deadline.
Registration closes 29 days prior to the election. That was Oct. 5, but that deadline got extended a day to Oct. 6 because of issues with the state website, Ogg said.
The county has 18,856 registered Democrats, 31,568 registered Republicans and 16,009 “other” party affiliations, which includes Libertarians, Independents and those listed as “NPA” — “no party affiliation.”
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 11,743 local voters had cast mail-in/drop-off ballots in this general election, approximately 17.71% according to the Highlands County Elections Office website.
That’s approximately one-sixth of the county’s voters.
Of that mail-in vote tally, 5,059 Democrats (43.08%), 4,620 Republicans (39.04%) and 1,961 “other” affiliated voters (16.7%) had cast ballots.
Ogg has said that this year looks to have a record turnout for voters.
“We’re movin’ right along,” Ogg said.
The August primary had a total of 21,152 total ballots cast, for a turnout of 33.23%, with 3,972 local voters participating in in-person early voting, or 6.24%, and another 9,881 people casting mail-in ballots, 15.6% of voters.
Ogg said it seemed more people chose that option to avoid being in contact with others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drop-off box?
Each early voting place and the Elections Office itself will have a drop-off box during operating hours, Ogg said, for a total of four boxes.
By state statute, she cannot have it there until early voting goes on. By law, a drop-off box must be supervised and monitored by Elections staff and/or law enforcement to prevent tampering.
If people see any other boxes other than those locations or times, they can assume they are not authorized.
For best results, Ogg said, drop off your ballot at the locations and times given.
Expectations?
A presidential race could have 100 million ballots or more.
“It’s important that everyone realizes that what the totals are on Election Night are unofficial,” Ogg said. “They are ‘preliminary.’”
In Florida, for example, there is a two-day window after the election for anyone with a mail-in ballot or provisional ballot to bring proof with an affidavit to verify identity and “cure,” or fully verify their ballot.
Military and overseas voters have 10 days in a general election to return their ballots, so that adds another week and a half onto the time to tally all votes.
The official local count, by statute, is actually Nov. 15, Ogg said, a dozen days after Election Day.
It’s better to have your paperwork, signature, identification information and such all ready and printed where necessary when you vote to prevent delay, Ogg said.
Signature?
Take care when you sign, Ogg said. It must match your signature card, within reason.
“If there is something that has massively changed your signature, such as a medical condition, or you sign with a nickname or middle initial when you didn’t before, that may bring it into question,” Ogg said.
Otherwise, sign it as you normally would on paper and it should be fine.
“All people have a quality to their signatures that remains true over time,” Ogg said. “It would have to be a significant difference to bring it into question.”
Preferential?
Just because people know you at the polling place or Elections Office, still be prepared to show identification.
“Every ballot is treated exactly the same,” Ogg said. “I show ID to get my ballot. Everybody is treated exactly the same. Every ballot is treated exactly the same.”
The best way?
“It’s your comfort of where you want to be: mail it, drop it in a box or vote on the day,” Ogg said.