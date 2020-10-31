The present administration has had four very long years to “Make America Great Again.” I’m not seeing anything that has made our country better ... we seem to have gone “down hill” instead. There is so much hate and fear in our country it is impossible to ignore. It’s time to work together on solutions and not keep adding flames to the fire as this administration is prone to do.
I am a Christian and personally do not believe in abortion, but I do believe women have the right to have control over their own bodies and not be subjected to laws primarily written by men.
I do not believe in socialism, but I do believe there are people among us who, through no fault of their own, do need assistance to survive, be it health care, food stamps etc..
I believe that illegal immigration has to be controlled to a certain extent, but the belief that these people are taking away jobs from hard-working Americans makes me think there are thousands of American citizens lining up to do the back-breaking work of planting and picking crops in the broiling heat and sun and working long hours in the meat packing plants to put food in the supermarkets and on our tables.
I believe in the Second Amendment, but also believe military-grade weapons belong in the hands of the military.
And lastly, climate control is out of control, just like the COVID-19 virus.
Thank you for letting me “vent.”
Alberta Hawken
Sebring